Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Taurus New Moon
After a turbulent Aries season, the earthy energy of Taurus season should be a welcome change of pace. And this week, we have a Taurus new moon headed our way, offering us even more solid and stable ground.
This new moon will be exact on Sunday, April 27, at 3:31 p.m. EDT, but depending on where it lands in your birth chart, we each have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
Money on your mind, Aries? With the Taurus new moon landing in your second house of material possessions and financial security, this is an excellent time for you to double down on your budget and make some money moves.
Be open to financial opportunities that might present themselves, and remember that abundance comes in many forms, not just money. Think assets, gratitude, and even time. Whatever the case may be, you're leveling up in some area of your material life.
Taurus
Happy birthday season, Taurus! With the new moon in your sign, that means its moving through your first house of self-image and identity. Naturally, this time of year feels like a checkpoint for you, as you finish one year and enter the next.
This new moon is your chance to focus in on how far you've come—and where you're going. You're a sign that places high importance on values, so if you're not sure where to start, ask yourself if you feel aligned with those values. Let the personal rebrand commence!
Gemini
This could feel like an especially deep or sentimental new moon for you, Gemini, as it makes its way through your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. Consider this one final push before the next new moon (in your sign!) come May.
We are coming up on your birthday, after all, so as you prepare to step into your next chapter, pay close attention to your dreams, intuition, and subconscious. The energy of this Taurus new moon invites you to get grounded in order to move forward.
Cancer
Feeling social, Cancer? You're typically more of a homebody, but this warm and fuzzy Taurus new moon is in your 11th house of community and larger networks. As such, you might feel more inclined than usual to lean into your community or put yourself out there.
Be open to invitations and opportunities to meet new people—you never know what could have long-term potential. Taurus is a sign of abundance, so trust that the connections you make now can benefit all parties involved.
Leo
If things have been getting stale on the career front, Leo, you'll be happy to know this Taurus new moon is activating your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. That said, now's the time for your purpose to level up.
Taurus reminds us to bring our goals into the physical, material realm, and this new moon is inspiring you to make strides in your career, whether that's getting a promotion, reaching a wider audience, or pivoting to a new job altogether. Whatever the case may be, stay open to possibilities.
Virgo
This new moon, Virgo, is in a fellow earth sign—and it's landing in your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and philosophy. You might feel inclined to take a spontaneous adventure, for one thing, but this energy can also speak to expansion of the mind.
Perhaps you use this moon to delve into a deeper level of knowledge in an area that interests you, or you pick up a course you've been eyeing. In any case, you're like a conduit for wisdom and experience right now, so lean into it.
Libra
If you're feeling a bit moody or tender, Libra, you can thank the moon for that—it's landing in your eighth house of transformation, intimacy, and vulnerability this time around. And in Taurus (the only other sign ruled by Venus, along with you), you're being asked to slow down and tend to your closest relationships.
While it's not always comfortable to go deep and get vulnerable, when you can open up to your loved ones in new ways, your relationships reach an entirely new level. That's your mission this new moon, Libra.
Scorpio
With the new moon in your opposite sign (Taurus), that means it's landing in your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitment, Scorpio. That said, don't be surprised if you feel the need to couple up if you're single—or revitalize an existing relationship.
The good news is, Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love. Even someone as mysterious as you can lean into these lovey-dovey vibes, both in terms of giving affection freely—and allowing yourself to receive it.
Sagittarius
With this grounding new moon in Taurus landing in your sixth house of self-care and routines, Sagittarius, that's the focus for you right now. From your daily habits to your general health, you have a chance now to do some "spring cleaning" for your body, mind, and soul.
And with Taurus' influence at play, don't forget to slow down and enjoy the process of caring for yourself. Taurus understands the value in simple luxuries, and under this new moon, Sag, you'd do well to take a page out of their book.
Capricorn
Feeling passionate, Capricorn? With this new moon in a fellow earth sign (Taurus), it's landing in your fifth house of creativity and self-expression. Allowing yourself to actually express yourself fully can be somewhat foreign territory for you, but that's your focus right now.
This could look like a creative pursuit, channeling your passion and creativity into something artistic, but it could also include expressing passion for another person. (The fifth house does rule flirting and fertility, after all.)
Aquarius
With this new moon ushering in fresh starts in your fourth house of home and family, Aquarius, you're bringing some fresh energy into your home life. This could look like family or roommate dynamics within the home, but it could also include literally redecorating, spring cleaning, etc.
With Taurus' grounded and warm energy influencing this moon, it will be easier for you to drop your sometimes aloof persona and bring some solid ground into your connections at home. If nothing else, just enjoy the time at home this weekend!
Pisces
Feeling chatty, Pisces? With this new moon landing in your third house of communication and information, it's time to let yourself be heard. If there's been something you haven't been saying, for instance, now's the time to say it.
Your words will carry more weight now, and you can express yourself in new ways. For your sometimes sensitive and permeable sign, this could look like improving boundaries or direct communication. In any case, let Taurus' grounding influence help you communicate clearly.
The takeaway
The grounding and stabilizing energy of this Taurus new moon couldn't have come at a better time. And remember, Taurus appreciates simple pleasures and indulgences, so no matter your sign, don't be afraid to treat yourself under this new moon.