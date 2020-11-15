7 Expert Tips About Taking Or Starting A Collagen Supplement 

There are plenty of claims out there about the best time to take collagen, be it morning, as an afternoon snack, or right before bed. And these claims do have sound reasons in theory: If you take it in the morning, it'll be digested on an empty stomach and thus absorbed better, some say. Others claim that if you use it as a snack, it can help keep you full. Finally, still others think that using it at night is the most optimal as it can aid in your body's recovery process while in REM.

Here's the deal: There is no scientific consensus on the "best time" to take collagen or even that the time of day matters at all. "Think of collagen as more of a general in-your-system-type supplement," says Albert Matheny, M.S., R.D., CSCS. The "empty stomach" argument doesn't hold up because collagen is mostly broken down in the small intestine. The midday snack really only holds true if blended with a snack that can satiate you—as the collagen itself can't really. And there is simply no research to support the nighttime argument.

Ultimately, you should take your collagen supplements whenever it's easy and convenient for you. The key is to find the time of day that you can make it part of your routine—because any supplement works best when you actually take it.