Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

These 6 Supplements Promote Mood, Motivation, Focus & More*

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
June 11, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Image by Diane Villadsen / Stocksy
June 11, 2024

Neurotransmitters, often referred to as the body's "chemical messengers," are crucial molecules that facilitate communication within the nervous system. They enable neurons, muscle cells, glands, and other body parts to coordinate their functions, ensuring that every cell, organ, and tissue performs its designated role.

While they are especially important for mood regulation and cognitive processes, neurotransmitters also significantly impact muscle movement, heart function, and numerous other physiological activities.

Maintaining healthy levels of neurotransmitters is key to our whole-body health, as levels that are too high or low can affect our neurological and physiological health in a myriad of ways.

While some neurotransmitters are far more popular than others (we're looking at you, serotonin!), each has a vital role in how we think, feel, act, and process the world around us.

5 major neurotransmitters + why we need them

Today, we'll focus on five major neurotransmitters that primarily affect our emotional well-being, cognitive function, and sleep health:

1. Dopamine

One of the more well-known neurotransmitters, dopamine heavily influences our ability to focus, concentrate, make decisions, learn, and motivate ourselves. Dopamine is a part of the brain's reward system, meaning we can experience a "dopamine rush" after sex, smelling or eating delicious food, shopping, and even receiving a phone notification or like on social media (which is precisely why mbg recommends a tech detox or other form of dopamine fast from time to time).

2. Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA)

GABA is most commonly associated with sleep health because its inhibitory (i.e., not excitatory) neuronal pathways before bedtime help the body and mind relax so you can fall (and stay) asleep.* It's also known as the "learning chemical" for its role in facilitating learning and development—specifically, an individual's ability to perform mental tasks1 that require considerable concentration.*

3. Norepinephrine (aka noradrenaline)

This neurotransmitter affects mood, energy, memory, attentiveness, and concentration. Norepinephrine is also a stress hormone and plays a big role in both regulating the sympathetic nervous system and triggering the fight-or-flight response. Essentially, it helps you think quickly and mobilizes the body, sending energy where it needs to go so you can take action. Having healthy, balanced norepinephrine levels is crucial for stress management and overall well-being.

4. Oxytocin

Commonly known as the "love" or "cuddle" hormone, oxytocin is involved in a number of emotions associated with love, sex, and relationships. The butterflies you get on a first date or the feeling of satisfaction you feel after an orgasm are both a result of a rush of oxytocin, for example. Warm, fuzzy feelings aren't all it's good for, though—oxytocin is essential for reproductive organ function as well. Its main function is to facilitate labor and childbirth, but it also plays an important part in breastfeeding, testosterone synthesis, and sperm transport (i.e., toward an ovulated egg in the female reproductive tract). 

5. Serotonin

You know we didn't forget the "happy chemical"! Often working alongside dopamine, serotonin heavily influences emotional and mental well-being. (A feel-good hormone that supports overall mood and happiness? Sign us up!) In addition to mood regulation, serotonin helps enable appetite and digestion and plays a part in facilitating the sleep-wake cycle—all great things, no?

6 supplements that support neurotransmitter production

So now that we've reviewed some of the most important neurotransmitters that have profound impacts on cognitive function, mood, and mental well-being, let's look at some targeted nutrients, bugs (the good kind), and bioactives in supplements you can use to promote their production:*

1. Vitamin D

If you've been keeping up with mbg's vitamin D content, you already know how vital this essential vitamin is to whole-body health and overall well-being.* Considering vitamin D receptors are found in just about every cell in the body (including the brain), it's no surprise that the sunshine vitamin has a profound role in neurotransmitter synthesis2.*

When it comes to mood regulation, vitamin D influences serotonin production3 to maintain healthy levels of the happy chemical in the brain and in surrounding tissues.* A 2016 Neuroscience animal study4 suggests that vitamin D also has an impact on dopamine regulation as well, which checks out, considering dopamine and serotonin often work together in the central nervous system.* 

To help promote a good mood (and experience a number of other health benefits), consider taking a high-quality vitamin D3 supplement like mbg's vitamin D3 potency+.*

2. Omega-3s

Cardiovascular health may be omega-3's claim to fame, but in case you haven't heard, let me be the first to tell you—these fatty acids certainly aren't slacking off when it comes to cognitive function and brain health.* 

Marine omega-3s (i.e., EPA and DHA), in particular, are touted (with evidence to boot) for supporting working memory, problem-solving skills, verbal learning, and a number of other cognitive functions.* With all the incredible things a fish oil supplement can do to bolster our brains, it's no surprise that omega-3s support neurotransmitter function as well.*

Though research on the exact mechanisms is ongoing, it's clear that low levels of omega-3 fatty acids affect the brain's dopamine system5, and omega-3 EPA, especially, has been shown to affect the brain's ability to increase both dopamine and serotonin levels6.*

For a high-quality omega-3 supplement that can help you support sufficient omega-3 levels and overall cognitive health, check out mbg's omega-3 potency+, which features 1.5 grams (1,500 milligrams) of EPA plus DHA in each serving, from sustainably sourced wild-caught, cold-water anchovy.*

3. Probiotics

The connection between gut health, brain function, and mental well-being is a bizarre one—how is it that the state of our gastrointestinal tract can have such a profound effect on our brain health? According to scientists, neurotransmitters play a big role. 

The gut-brain axis is a complex and intricate communication system between the brain and the gut, and as it turns out, gut microbiota have a profound effect on neurotransmitter synthesis, especially the production of serotonin (aka the happy chemical) and GABA (the "calming" neurotransmitter that helps us sleep). In fact, the body's highest concentration of serotonin is found in the gut, so suboptimal gut health isn't ideal for your overall mood and emotional well-being. 

Luckily, high-quality probiotics packed with gut-health-promoting microbes (like mbg's gut-centric probiotic+) are shown to support healthy levels of serotonin7 in the body and bolster overall gut health (and, subsequently, your brain and whole-body health).* Additionally, the antioxidant actions of probiotics assist GABA production8 as well (thanks to their free-radical-quenching abilities), and some strains of bacteria have even been shown to increase dopamine levels9.*

4. B vitamins 

At mbg, we're big fans of B vitamins. These awesome essential nutrients affect growth and development, promote healthy methylation, help us convert food into energy, and help our brain health in myriad ways.* While B vitamins aid cognitive function, they're especially helpful in supporting stress management, a balanced mood, mental well-being, and—you guessed it—neurotransmitter synthesis.*

B vitamins—specifically, thiamin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, folate, and vitamin B12—help produce a number of vital neurotransmitters.* This is largely due to their important role in the methylation cycle, which requires bioactive forms of riboflavin, vitamin B6, folate, and vitamin B12 to function optimally.*

B vitamins have been identified as key players in the production of dopamine, serotonin, GABA, and norepinephrine10, linking them to everything from mood and happiness to sleep and appetite.* To support your brain health and mental well-being, consider leveraging a high-quality supplement with a high-potency B complex—such as mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ (which boasts 33 vitamins, minerals, and botanical bioactives to support whole-body health and longevity) or our brand-new methylation support+ supplement (which is an especially beneficial precision nutrition solution if you have an MTHFR gene variant).*

5. Vitamin C 

If you haven't noticed, essential vitamins are key to neurotransmitter production and brain health—and vitamin C is no exception.* This powerhouse antioxidant micronutrient converts dopamine to norepinephrine11 and is required for the synthesis of oxytocin12 (aka the love hormone) as well, making it crucial for healthy levels of a number of neurotransmitters.* These critical actions play a vital role in brain function13, affecting everything from learning and reward to memory, trust, and mood regulation.* 

Taking a high-quality vitamin C supplement with optimized bioavailability and absorption, plus the added antioxidant bonus of citrus bioflavonoids (like mbg's vitamin C potency+), can help promote cognitive function and a healthy mood.*

6. Magnesium 

Last but not least, we have magnesium. This essential macromineral provides numerous health benefits, affecting everything from bone health and blood pressure to memory and, perhaps most famously, sleep health.*

Magnesium is involved in the synthesis of a number of neurotransmitters14—including serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, and norepinephrine.* This means magnesium can promote stress management, mood support, and more.* However, thanks to the restful and relaxing benefits of magnesium, its production of one particular neurotransmitter is most researched: GABA.* 

It's no surprise that this mineral is heavily involved in producing the calming neurotransmitter GABA15 (which comes in supplement form itself, by the way).* Paired with healthy sleep habits, a targeted and hormone-free sleep supplement like mbg's sleep support+ that features magnesium (plus GABA) can help promote healthy, deep sleep night after night.*

Neurotransmitters you can support with supplementation

To review, we can promote healthy levels of the following neurotransmitters with several targeted supplements:*

  • Dopamine: B vitamins, vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3s, and probiotics
  • GABA: B vitamins, magnesium, and probiotics
  • Norepinephrine: B vitamins, vitamin C, and magnesium
  • Oxytocin: vitamin C and magnesium
  • Serotonin: B vitamins, vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3s, and probiotics

So, there you have it! There are a number of functional nutrients and bioactives you can leverage to help promote neurotransmitter production and overall brain health.* Use this guide to aid your hunt for the best supplements on the market to support daily peak performance of your neurological and emotional well-being.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Struggling With Gut Health? Discover The Essential Vitamin You Might Be Lacking
Integrative Health

Struggling With Gut Health? Discover The Essential Vitamin You Might Be Lacking

Josey Murray

Say Goodbye To Bloat & Irregularity With This Fast-Acting Probiotic*
Integrative Health

Say Goodbye To Bloat & Irregularity With This Fast-Acting Probiotic*

Emma Loewe

Try This To Get Your Digestive System Running Like Clockwork*
Integrative Health

Try This To Get Your Digestive System Running Like Clockwork*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Carb Was Called A "True Longevity Food" With Added Gut Benefits
Integrative Health

This Carb Was Called A "True Longevity Food" With Added Gut Benefits

Hannah Frye

So, Is Your Vitamin D Supplement Sustainable? A Nutrition PhD Explains
Integrative Health

So, Is Your Vitamin D Supplement Sustainable? A Nutrition PhD Explains

Lauren Del Turco, CPT

This Longevity Tool Transforms Your Living Room Into A Sauna
Integrative Health

This Longevity Tool Transforms Your Living Room Into A Sauna

Braelyn Wood

The Vital Macromineral We Lose With Age (And Why You Need It More Than Ever)
Integrative Health

The Vital Macromineral We Lose With Age (And Why You Need It More Than Ever)

Jennifer Chesak

This Is The Most Underrated Way To Protect Your Eyes From The Sun*
Integrative Health

This Is The Most Underrated Way To Protect Your Eyes From The Sun*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

These 3 Myths Are Getting In Between Women & Their Fitness Goals
Women's Health

These 3 Myths Are Getting In Between Women & Their Fitness Goals

Jason Wachob

Struggling With Gut Health? Discover The Essential Vitamin You Might Be Lacking
Integrative Health

Struggling With Gut Health? Discover The Essential Vitamin You Might Be Lacking

Josey Murray

Say Goodbye To Bloat & Irregularity With This Fast-Acting Probiotic*
Integrative Health

Say Goodbye To Bloat & Irregularity With This Fast-Acting Probiotic*

Emma Loewe

Try This To Get Your Digestive System Running Like Clockwork*
Integrative Health

Try This To Get Your Digestive System Running Like Clockwork*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Carb Was Called A "True Longevity Food" With Added Gut Benefits
Integrative Health

This Carb Was Called A "True Longevity Food" With Added Gut Benefits

Hannah Frye

So, Is Your Vitamin D Supplement Sustainable? A Nutrition PhD Explains
Integrative Health

So, Is Your Vitamin D Supplement Sustainable? A Nutrition PhD Explains

Lauren Del Turco, CPT

This Longevity Tool Transforms Your Living Room Into A Sauna
Integrative Health

This Longevity Tool Transforms Your Living Room Into A Sauna

Braelyn Wood

The Vital Macromineral We Lose With Age (And Why You Need It More Than Ever)
Integrative Health

The Vital Macromineral We Lose With Age (And Why You Need It More Than Ever)

Jennifer Chesak

This Is The Most Underrated Way To Protect Your Eyes From The Sun*
Integrative Health

This Is The Most Underrated Way To Protect Your Eyes From The Sun*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

These 3 Myths Are Getting In Between Women & Their Fitness Goals
Women's Health

These 3 Myths Are Getting In Between Women & Their Fitness Goals

Jason Wachob

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.