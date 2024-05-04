Advertisement
Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Under Tuesday's New Moon
After a topsy-turvy eclipse season, things are finally starting to clear up in the cosmos. And with that, we've got a new moon in Taurus headed our way, which will be exact on Tuesday, May 7, 11:22 p.m. EST.
Curious what this new moon means for you? It all depends where it lands in your birth chart—here's what all 12 signs need to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
Money on your mind, Aries? With this Taurus new moon landing in your second house of possessions, according to astrologer expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, it's time for your finances and all forms of abundance to level up.
"Pay attention to opportunities coming your way, a windfall of money, a raise at work, or coming into any new assets," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Let it be a fresh chapter and lead into the manifesting of abundance."
Taurus
Happy birthday season, Taurus! This is your new moon, landing in your first house of self and identity. And as Quinn notes, it's also a time of major alignment for you. "When it comes to the things you have been calling in, right now you are a magnet for them," she says.
With Venus and Jupiter also being in Taurus right now, it's like you've got the wind at your sails. Quinn suggests taking advantage of this energy and asking the universe for what you want. "You have rebranded yourself and it's time to shine," she adds.
Gemini
Ready to turn a new leaf, Gemini? This new moon in Taurus, which lands in your 12th house of endings and the subconscious, is like a final push before the next new moon (in your sign!) come June.
As Quinn explains, your dreams and deeper intuition could reveal important things to you, so allow yourself to move through the shadow work, "because it will illuminate the light that you are and make you feel lighter, so you can embrace new within your life," she adds. And P.S., "Look to your spirituality for clues and messages," Quinn advises.
Cancer
Time to put yourself out there, Cancer! With this stabilizing Taurus new moon landing in your 11th house of community and larger networks, Quinn says your community is here for you right now—so don't be afraid to lean into that and say yes to invites!
According to Quinn, you never know where they might lead, so be open to opportunities. "Once you put your manifestations out into the world," she adds, "step into it and let the universe show you how good it can get."
Leo
How are things looking on the career front, Leo? With this Taurus new moon honing in on your 10th house of public image and career, Quinn says your career is ready for an uplevel. "It's time for you to shine like the star you are," she tells mindbodygreen.
Her advice? Bring clarity to your manifestations and the things you've been working hard on, because you could be rewarded right now. "It might be an award or promotion at work—or at the very least, acknowledgement that you have been waiting for," Quinn says.
Virgo
Feeling expansive, Virgo? With this new moon in fellow earth sign, Taurus, it's landing in your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and philosophy. And according to Quinn, it might have you itching to hop on a plane—or delve into a deeper level of knowledge in some area.
Whatever it is, now's the time for you to absorb all the information and wisdom you can, "because it'll be a benefit to you," Quinn explains. "And if you've been thinking about a trip, now's the time to say yes; you deserve it," she adds.
Libra
This could feel like an especially deep new moon for you, Libra, as it lands in your eighth house of transformation, intimacy, and mystery.
And as Quinn explains, while you may be the life of the party and a social butterfly, your inner world and close relationships are asking you to slow down enough to be with them now.
"You catch more flies with honey," she explains, adding, "Bringing your sweetness to the places and people that matter most will open up and blossom relationships for you in a way that is very fulfilling."
Scorpio
With the new moon in your opposite sign of Taurus, that means it's landing in your seventh house of partnerships, Scorpio. And according to Quinn, that means it's time for you to see some new energy in relationships, whether business, platonic, or romantic.
And with Venus, the planet of love, in Taurus as well, blessings abound. This energy "has a lot to give to you, so let the love in, as well as the abundance that wants to embrace you," Quinn says, adding that you can expect love and adoration this new moon.
Sagittarius
With this grounding new moon in Taurus landing in your sixth house of self care and routines, Sagittarius, that's the focus for you right now.
As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, how you plan your day can have a huge effect on how you feel from morning to night—so pay attention to your schedule and habits.
This new moon is asking you to slow down and take care of yourself, she explains, adding, "Take the extra five minutes for meditation in the morning, or do a bath at night instead of a shower—lavish in your healing and your self care so that you can show up fully when on-the-go."
Capricorn
Feeling expressive, Capricorn? With this new moon in fellow earth sign, Taurus, it's landing in your fifth house of creativity, fertility, and self expression. "You are such a hard worker no matter what you do Capricorn, but right now the stars are asking you to really focus on what you are most passionate about," Quinn explains.
As she tells mindbodygreen, whatever that passion is, it wants your attention right now—and you will be rewarded for it. So, "Express yourself and allow it to lead your path; it may lead to new opportunities, revived romance with someone, or with life itself," Quinn adds.
Aquarius
With this new moon ushering in fresh starts in your fourth house of home and family, Aquarius, that's the focus for you right now. Or as Quinn puts it, you're intended to "prioritize your family and home life in a very tangible and grounded way with the influence of Taurus."
Take the time to sit with your loved ones at home, she suggests, or simply spend time in your house. "It needs your TLC right now, [and] once given, it will give back to you and help you to get where you want to go," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Pisces
It's time to let yourself be heard, Pisces, as this new moon lands in your third house of communication and information. According to Quinn, you have the opportunity to express yourself in a new way right now, and even to move beyond old habits or set boundaries for yourself.
The influence of Taurus is helpful for you here, offering grounding as you expand into this new territory. With that said, Quinn explains, "Get clear on what you're asking for and then make sure to speak up and ask for it. This new moon wants you to command your grounded intentions and manifestations."
The takeaway
With this grounding Taurus new moon ushering in the warmer months and fresh starts in so many areas of our lives, all we have to do is lean in.
If there's anything Taurus appreciates, it's the simple pleasures—so no matter your sign, try to enjoy the lightness this moon provides.
