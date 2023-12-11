Advertisement
What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For December's New Moon In Sagittarius
Each new moon marks the beginning of a fresh lunar cycle—and this time around, it's in the sign of Sagittarius. Being a time of new beginnings, setting intentions, and planting seeds, this new moon might also feel particularly expansive, thanks to Sagittarius' influence.
But depending on where it falls in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
This new moon is like a doubles-dose of Sagittarius energy for you, Aries, as it lands in your ninth house of expansion and luck—which happens to be the house associated with Sag. As such, explains astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, Aries needs to think about where they're going and whether their sights are set far enough.
"Sagittarius energy is giving you the boost you need to make those travel plans happen, expand your work, and/or take on a new class or certification," she says, adding, "You've always been one to take risks and Sag is reminding you that you have what it takes to make it happen."
Taurus
This could be deep like a particularly deep new moon for you, Taurus, as it falls in your eighth house of transformation and intimacy, according to Quinn. You might be paying closer attention to your intimate relationships, while the influence of Sag is inviting you to break free from the confines you've placed on yourself around expressing your truth in those relationships.
This new moon is about sharing your deepest vulnerabilities, as well as how you can free yourself. Even deeper moments with your most intimate relationships can be freeing, so pay attention to those, Quinn says. "Sag is a very freedom-driven sign, so that's impacting this transformation here," she adds.
Gemini
Looking to couple up, Gemini? With the new moon in your seventh house of partnership, your sights are on the long term right now, whether that's in love, or even a business partnership. As Quinn explains, you might be asking yourself which new connections you want to foster right now—and you've got plenty of your signature charm to help you do so.
Sagittarius' influence makes you even more magnetic at this time, so don't be afraid to allow your relationships to take you places you've only dreamed of going. Under this new moon, your relationships could propel you forward, and your charisma can help make that happen, Quinn adds.
Cancer
Time to amp up your self care schedule, Cancer, as the new moon in Sag lands in your sixth house of self care and routine. According to Quinn, the question under this moon is, "How can you refresh your routine?" and further, "What needs a revamp so you can get out of a slump and into new, fresh, expansive energy?"
Sagittarius is encouraging you to think big right now, so be open to all the possibilities that self care can look like for you. And remember, Quinn tells mindbodygreen, taking care of yourself, your nervous system, and your mental health is "what allows you to show up for yourself and make the most of the abundance coming your way."
Leo
Feeling expressive, Leo? With this new moon in Sagittarius landing in your fifth house of creativity, fertility, and passion, Quinn says you'll feel right in your element. Not only is the fifth house your ruling house, but Sag is a fellow fire sign. In short? You're ready to go big or go home, according to Quinn.
Namely, you're going to feel more authentic, creative, and expressive under this moon, and you have no trouble owning that spotlight. "These are the exact ingredients that allow you to expand, so this new moon should be a very rewarding season for you with lots of blessings to come," Quinn adds.
Virgo
You're zeroing in on the home front under this new moon, Virgo, as it falls in your fourth house of home and family. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, the new moon in Sag is encouraging you to nest and restore at home, whether that means fortifying family relationships or literally cleaning house.
"Your home and family dynamics are looking for some fresh, new energy, so you can think about how you can bring renewal into your space and/or your close knit circle," she says, adding to consider decluttering, redesigning, or bringing in something festive for the holidays to reinvigorate hope and make your home feel special.
Libra
Feeling chatty, Libra? With this new moon in Sag highlighting your third house of communication and local neighborhoods, Quinn says you're going to feel encouraged to activate your voice. And one thing to understand about the influence if Sag? It's a sign that does not beat around the bush.
That might not come as easy to you, Libra, but under this new moon, Quinn tells mindbodygreen it's time to have those tough conversations you've been putting off. "It's time to make your proclamations so you can expand forward," she says, adding, "You're used to keeping the peace but sometimes you just need to say what needs to be said."
Scorpio
This could be an excellent new moon to plant some financial seeds, Scorpio, as it lands in your second house of security, money, and material possessions. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, with the influence of Sag on this moon, you'll also feel like no goal is too lofty.
You're being encouraged to accept the new opportunities for abundance that are coming you way, she says, adding, "This could possibly be a bonus around the holidays, or a raise at work, or a new asset you've just invested in—in any case it's time to be thinking about the possibility that luck is on your side for financial blessings."
Sagittarius
This is your new moon, Sagittarius, falling in your first house of self and identity. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, you're the star of the show right now, and you could feel like you're beginning a brand new chapter—so set your intentions now!
Not only is it your birthday season, but we're coming up on a new calendar year, so you could be thinking about New Year's resolutions or next year's goals. The name of the game? Dream big, Quinn says, adding that whether it's a spontaneous trip or a birthday bash, give yourself permission to treat yourself and celebrate in style.
Capricorn
Feeling moody, Capricorn? With the new moon in Sag falling in your 12th house of endings and the subconscious, your deepest insights and intuition could come brewing to the surface now. And according to Quinn, it's not the time to ignore it. Namely, she says, take heed of what your inner child wants.
If there's something you've wanted for a long time, but it was just a subconscious whisper, she explains, it might sound more like a scream right now. This new moon is encouraging you to let it out, but it also comes with renewed hope and possibility, even in the face of fear. "Take the time to remove the cobwebs in your mind and see all of the possibility that surrounds you," she adds.
Aquarius
You're right in your element under this new moon, Aquarius, as it falls in your 11th house of larger community—the house associated with your sign! As Quinn explains, your community is biggest your asset now, but that's virtually always true for you. "Your purposes is on the bigger community and that's what's feeding you and driving you in your purpose," she says.
With Sag's influence on this moon, specifically, you're being reminded that you are the company you keep, for better or worse. "How is your community uplifting you and how are you working within your community?" Quinn suggests asking yourself, along with whether the company you keep encourages you to expand your dreams.
Pisces
Time to plant some career seeds, Pisces, is this new moon in Sag lands in your 10th House of public image and career. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, you could be up for a promotion, or even a positive job chance under this new moon, so if you're getting a reward, know that you've earned it.
Right now, the focus in your work life should be expansion, whether that's vertical or horizontal. Whatever that looks like for you, it's on you right now to make those moves happen, with Quinn adding, "This new moon is really pushing you to take that leap."
The takeaway
Sagittarius energy knows no glass ceiling, and under this new moon, we'll all be feeling that encouragement. Take it as an opportunity for dreaming big and asking yourself what you truly want and need in order to move forward. By the Sagittarius full moon six months from now, you might just find you were able to make some positive shifts happen.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
The Medical System Has A Burnout Problem — But This Could Help
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
The Medical System Has A Burnout Problem — But This Could Help
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT