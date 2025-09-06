Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Pisces Full Moon Lunar Eclipse
September is now underway and we have just a couple weeks left until the fall equinox—but not without a full moon first! This time around, the full moon will be in the sign of Pisces, and it will reach its peak on Sunday, September 7, at 2:09 p.m. EDT.
As the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, this is known as the "harvest moon," and it will also be a total lunar eclipse, making this a particularly potent lunation. But depending on where Pisces lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
This could be an especially somber and introspective time for you, Aries, as the full moon lights up your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. Full moons are always a time for release, and with the eclipse at play, now is the time to ask yourself what needs to be let go.
You're being encouraged to tap into your dreams and intuition under these moonbeams as well, with the 12th house relating to mysticism and spirituality. Pay attention to illusions or limiting beliefs that come up for you right now—it's time to let them go.
Taurus
Time to put your networking cap on, Taurus! As this Pisces full moon eclipse moves through your 11th house of a larger community and collectivism, you're being asked to look more closely at the communities you're a part of—and whether they're working for you. Perhaps you've outgrown a certain crowd, or you're feeling called to make more supportive connections, for instance.
In any case, this moon is allowing you to create the space for that support, aligning you with groups and humanitarian efforts that relate to your larger path. Just don't be surprised if the eclipse forces your hand, as eclipses are known to do.
Gemini
How are things looking on the career front, Gemini? Time to make some career moves, Gemini, as this full moon lights up your 10th house of career and public image. And with Pisces at the wheel, plus an eclipse to contend with, you're dreaming big and preparing to take a leap of faith.
Don't be afraid to set your sights higher under these moonbeams, and if you encounter any resistance, remember that right now you're being encouraged to let go of what's not working in your career. The space you create in your life now can allow you to step into your true power.
Cancer
Feeling expansive, Cancer? As this Pisces full moon lunar eclipse moves through your ninth house of travel, abundance, and higher knowledge, you're letting go of any and all limitations—and embracing a seeker's mentality.
On your quest to learn, live, and experience more, there's always the chance that you could run up against limiting beliefs or hesitations. This moon (along with the eclipse) is forcing you to look at these doubts and fears so you can face them head on. Allow yourself to dream, and trust that what you seek is seeking you.
Leo
This could be a particularly vulnerable full moon for you, Leo, as it illuminates your eighth house of transformation, rebirth, intimacy, and vulnerability. Not to mention, with the sensitive energy of Pisces and the eclipse at play, don't be surprised if your bold and confident personality takes on a more guarded flair.
Ultimately, this moon is giving you an intimate reset, both with yourself and those closest to you. Allow yourself to open up in ways you might normally not, trusting that vulnerability allows for deeper connection. When in doubt, listen to your intuition—it's sure to be extra loud under these moonbeams.
Virgo
With this full moon eclipse in your opposite sign of Pisces, Virgo, that means it's spotlighting your seventh house of long-term partnerships. That said, be prepared to examine your closest relationships under a microscope! Full moons are a time of release, and with the eclipse at hand, there's a chance a relationship could be eclipsed out of your life.
Of course, this could also speak to particular dynamics that need to change within an existing relationship. If you're single, the release could relate to your own approach to longterm partnership. And keep in mind that Pisces is a romantic sign, so under these moonbeams, don't be afraid to lean into love.
Libra
It's almost your birthday season, Libra, so what better way to prepare than by tending to yourself? That's your homework under this Pisces full moon eclipse as it moves through your sixth house of self-care, routines, and habits.
The good news is, all you have to do is let your intuition guide you on how to best take care of yourself. You're a relationship-oriented sign, but allow yourself to prioritize you right now, even if finding time is a challenge. If certain habits are interfering with your health and wellbeing, they'll be impossible to ignore now—do don't be afraid to ditch 'em!
Scorpio
Feeling passionate, Scorpio? This full moon eclipse is in fellow water sign, Pisces, and it's spotlighting your fifth house of celebration, creativity, joy, and expression. And with full moons being a time of release, what do you need to let go of that's stifling your creativity and expression?
If you notice subconscious fears or hesitations around letting yourself be seen right now, they're coming up for a reason so you can send them on their way. This is not the time to limit yourself, but rather to own your desires and impulses and let yourself shine, so allow your intuition to guide the way.
Sagittarius
You never sit still for too long, Sagittarius, but with this full moon lunar eclipse spotlighting your fourth house of family and home, it might be time to settle down a bit. The homebody-urge could take over right now, so lean into it and take the time to be home with your nearest and dearest.
Sure, it may not be your usual pace, but your tenderness and attention are needed at home right now. You could tend to your physical space and/or the relationships within your home—either way, allow for healing and transformation. With Pisces influencing this moon, the bottom line is to make your home a sanctuary.
Capricorn
You might want to mind your mouth under these moonbeams, Capricorn, as the full moon eclipse in Pisces makes its way through your third house of communication, information, and local networks. Indeed, your words will carry more weight at this time, and with the eclipse at play, the things you say will be even more impactful—and potentially even surprising.
Whatever needs to be said, don't be afraid to say it, but do remember to be considerate as Pisces is an extremely sensitive sign. How you say it will be more important than what's said, so let it be true, kind, and of course, necessary.
Aquarius
Money on your mind, Aquarius? As this Pisces full moon lunar eclipse spotlights your second house of money and material possessions, now is the perfect opportunity for you to double check your budgets and make sure you're not missing anything.
Whether you're letting go of any bad money habits or even releasing an asset or investment that isn't working anymore, free yourself from material baggage that's weighing you down. And remember, the second house also deals with self worth, so pay attention to any limiting beliefs around what you do (or don't) deserve. You deserve it all!
Pisces
This full moon lunar eclipse is in your sign, Pisces, which means it's lighting up your first house of self-image and identity. We've reached the halfway point of the year since your birthday, so you're somewhere between purging the old and manifesting the new. In other words? You're entering a whole new chapter.
As a sensitive and intuitive sign, lean into what makes you you right now, and trust that only you know what's best for this next era of your life. Set your sights higher, dream bigger, and forget about the voice in your head that tries to hold you back. You're not hearing it!
The takeaway
The moon in spiritual Pisces is an excellent opportunity for us to become aware of the illusions and limiting beliefs holding us back—while also dreaming big about what's possible. And with the eclipse portal now open, remember to expect the unexpected, no matter your zodiac sign.