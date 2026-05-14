Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Taurus New Moon
Taurus season is already well underway, with just over a week before the Sun moves into Gemini—but before that, we have a Taurus new moon on the horizon.
As the grounded and stable bull of the zodiac, this new moon invites us to find solid ground, lean into our sensuality, and focus on practical, earthly matters. It arrives this Saturday, May 16, at 4:03 p.m. EDT, and depending on where it lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
How are things looking on the financial front, Aries? With the Taurus new moon landing in your second house of material possessions and financial security, this is the perfect time for you to double down on your budget (and even make some money moves).
Be open to financial opportunities that might present themselves, and remember that abundance comes in many forms, not just money. Think assets, gratitude, and even your time. The second house also deals with self worth, so you could have important insights around where you're selling yourself short. Remember that what you seek is seeking you.
Taurus
Happy birthday season, Taurus! With the new moon in your sign, that means its moving through your first house of self-image and identity. Naturally, this time of year feels like a checkpoint for you, as you finish one year and enter the next, and you can use this energy as a springboard into your next chapter.
The new moon in your sign is a chance for you to focus in on how far you've come—and where you'd like to go. You take your values and your own seriously, and your self image could feel even more clear than usual right now. Take that clarity and run with it, trusting the inspiration that comes to you.
Gemini
While new moons are typically a time for beginnings, Gemini, this one could feel a bit different for you. That's because it's activating your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious, which can result in sentimentality, reflection, and even grief. Considering the next new moon is in your sign, this moon offers you a chance to slow down and reflect beforehand.
We are coming up on your birthday, after all, so as you prepare to step into your next chapter, pay close attention to your dreams, intuition, and subconscious. The energy of this Taurus new moon is asking you to stabilize in order to move forward.
Cancer
Feeling social, Cancer? You're typically more of a homebody, but this warm and fuzzy Taurus new moon is in your 11th house of community and larger networks. As such, you might feel more inclined than usual to lean into your community or put yourself out there.
Be open to invitations and opportunities to meet new people—you never know what could have long-term potential. And since Taurus is a value-driven sign, you might have insights around whether the groups you're already a part of feel aligned with your larger vision. In any case, connections you make now could benefit all parties involved, so don't be shy!
Leo
If things have been getting stale on the career front, Leo, you'll be happy to know this Taurus new moon is activating your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. That said, now's the time for your purpose to level up. Considering Taurus forms a harsh square to your sign, you could feel the pressure building to make moves.
Taurus does, after all, remind us to bring our goals into the physical, material realm, with this new moon inspiring you to make strides in your career. This could look like a promotion, reaching a wider audience, or pivoting to a new job altogether. Whatever the case may be, make sure to take real, practical steps in that direction.
Virgo
Virgo, not only is this new moon in a fellow earth sign—but it's also landing in your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and philosophy. As such, you might feel inclined to take a spontaneous trip, but this energy can also speak to expansion of your mind.
Perhaps you use this moon to delve into a deeper level of knowledge in an area that interests you, or you pick up a course you've been eyeing. In any case, you're like a conduit for wisdom right now, so lean into it. Taurus appreciates indulgence and pleasure as well, so don't be afraid to treat yourself to a worthwhile experience.
Libra
If you're feeling a bit moody or tender, Libra, you can thank the moon for that—it's landing in your eighth house of transformation, intimacy, and vulnerability this time around. And in Taurus (the only other sign ruled by Venus, along with you), you're being asked to slow down and tend to your closest relationships.
While it's not always comfortable to go deep and get vulnerable, when you can open up to your loved ones in new ways, your relationships reach an entirely new level. That's your mission this new moon, Libra.
Scorpio
Scorpio, with the new moon in your opposite sign, Taurus, that means it's activating your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitment. That said, don't be surprised if you feel the need to couple up if you're single—or revitalize an existing relationship if you're not.
The good news is, Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love. Even someone as mysterious as you can lean into these lovey-dovey vibes, both in terms of giving affection freely—and allowing yourself to receive it. Craving pleasure? You'll be happy to know that's Taurus' domain too, so lean into it under this new moon.
Sagittarius
With this grounding new moon in Taurus landing in your sixth house of self-care and routines, Sagittarius, that's the focus for you right now. From your daily habits to your general health, you have a chance now to do some "spring cleaning" for your body, mind, and soul.
And with Taurus' influence at play, don't forget to slow down and enjoy the process of caring for yourself. Taurus understands the value in simple luxuries, and under this new moon, you'd do well to take a page out of their book. Indulge in a massage, take the time to make your home feel clean and cozy, and allow yourself to come back to a healthy baseline.
Capricorn
Feeling passionate, Capricorn? With this new moon in a fellow earth sign (Taurus), it's landing in your fifth house of creativity and self-expression. Of course, you're not typically the most expressive person, but everyone needs some sort of outlet—and this is the new moon to find yours.
This could look like a creative pursuit, channeling your passion and creativity into something artistic, but it could also include expressing passion for another person. When in doubt, the fifth house also rules joy and celebration, so try to have fun and enjoy yourself.
Aquarius
With this new moon ushering in fresh starts in your fourth house of home and family, Aquarius, you're bringing some fresh energy into your home life. This could look like family or roommate dynamics within the home, but it could also include literally redecorating, spring cleaning, etc.
With Taurus' grounded and warm energy influencing this moon, it will be easier for you to drop your sometimes aloof persona and bring some solid ground into your connections at home. If nothing else, you can always simply enjoy the time at home this weekend!
Pisces
Feeling chatty, Pisces? With this new moon landing in your third house of communication and information, it's time to let yourself be heard. If there's been something you haven't been saying, for instance, now's the time to say it.
Your words will carry more weight now, and you can express yourself in new ways. For your sometimes sensitive and permeable sign, this could look like improving boundaries or direct communication. In any case, let Taurus' grounding influence help you communicate clearly, stay true to yourself and your values, and get it off your chest.
The takeaway
The grounding and stabilizing energy of this Taurus new moon is the checkpoint we all need to assess our values and take practical, tangible action towards our goals. Above all, Taurus appreciates simple pleasures and indulgences, so no matter your sign, don't be shy about treating yourself under this new moon. You deserve it!