A Complete Guide To Neck Acne: Causes, Prevention & Treatments

Well, first let's talk about how pimples form in the first place. Acne is a complex skin condition that has many contributing factors, influences, and triggers. For example, genetics, diet, lifestyle, skin care products, makeup, and stress levels can all play a role in developing or worsening acne. But a basic explanation as to why a zit forms is this: ”When cells within the oil glands stick together and block the pores, oil builds up leading to inflammation,” says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. From there, it may form into the various types of acne, like blackheads, whiteheads, papules, pustules, and cysts.

Neck acne in particular may have several contributing factors. First, it’s similar to the face in that it does have a higher concentration of pores. “Much like the face, the neck is at risk for developing breakouts because of a high concentration of oil glands,” says Zeichner. But the neck also is a sweet spot where many pore-clogging and skin irritating issues converge.

For example, people who wear makeup may also apply it on their neck, but are perhaps not as diligent about removal come evening as they are on their face. Those with long hair may see zits on the nape from hair care products and oil. Sweat may accumulate on the collars of workout gear and clothing, causing irritation in the area. Hair removal, from shaving and so on, may cause breakouts, irritation, and ingrowns. Or hormonal acne, which typically forms around the chin and jawline, may spill over onto the neck.

So rest assured: If you’re dealing with acne here, you’re definitely not alone and it's totally normal. It just may take a few tweaks to get it under control.