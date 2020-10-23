Pimples Inside The Nose: Major Causes + Derm Recommendations
We tend to associate acne with the zits that appear along your cheeks, jawline, or even forehead; makes sense considering they’re the most visible and common. But zits can appear anywhere you have a pore—then, all it takes is a bit of buildup, some internal inflammation, and you’ve got yourself a pimple.
Zits are no fun, no matter where they appear. But if you’ve had one inside your nose? Well, you know that they are a very particular kind of annoyance. No, they may not be visible to others, but they can be difficult to treat, as well as can be quite painful.
Why we get pimples inside our nose:
Like we noted above, you can get pimples anywhere you have a sebaceous gland. “There are pores present in the skin just inside the nose, so it is possible for one of these pores to clog and this can result in a pimple,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.
Pimples are the result when those pores become filled with dead skin cells, dirt, makeup, and oil, the pore isn’t able to slough it out fast enough, you get a clog, bacteria grows, internal inflammation sets a trigger, and then a pimple (be it a blackhead, whitehead, or pustule) forms. They can occur in the nose, specifically, because of excess picking, mucus from a cold, or the like.
Other potential causes:
So that zit may not be a zit at all—it’s far more rare, but there are other causes. “If you have a raised sore spot in the nose it is most likely a pimple,’ assures Nicole Hatfield, certified esthetician for Pomp & Founder of Radiant Beings Wellness & Beauty. “Another more likely cause could be an inflamed hair follicle, also called folliculitis. However if it begins to spread or become more painful rather than less painful over time you should see a doctor to be sure it is nothing serious.”
How do you know what the little bump in your nostril really is? Well, it’s not always easy to tell—as folicilites and zits look and act very similar. However, folliculitis is caused by yeast that inflames the hair follicle in the skin and causes pimple-like bumps to appear. It's normal for this type of yeast to live on the skin, but when it is not controlled, it can lead to these acne-like breakouts.
Speaking of hair follicles, “it can be an ingrown hair,” notes King. Ingrown hairs are simply strands that got trapped in the pore, and thus are growing into the skin. They are very common, and usually not a big deal. However, they can become a problem if they become inflamed. “If the lesion gets worse or more painful with time, these can be signs of an infection and it's important to see your doctor,” she says.
If you really can’t tell, and it’s bugging you, you can visit a derm to help you identify what your problem is. They may even diagnose it as a cold sore. Cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). "The virus typically lays dormant in the underlying nerve, but when there's a triggering immune event (such as stress, sunlight, or trauma) to the skin, it can cause the virus to flare in the nerve," board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare Purvisha Patel, M.D. previously told us about the difference between cold sores and pimples. Yes, cold sore blisters can appear inside the nostril (this is much more rare; most appear around the mouth or near the nose—not usually in the nose). And visiting a derm will mean they’ll be able to test the bump so you can know for sure.
While acne, folliculitis, and ingrown hairs tend to look and feel similarly, cold sores act a bit different: They form in small blisters, which then will usually pop on it’s own, then will scab over heavily. The scab eventually flakes off in a few days.
How can you a treat pimple inside your nose:
OK, so for arguments sake, let’s say it is acne. How do you treat it? Acne is difficult to treat anyway—when it’s not located in a delicate area. The thought of applying, like say a charcoal mask, inside your nose just doesn’t seem all that appealing, no? In fact, it blatantly sounds like a bad idea.
That’s why, and we hate to tell you this, the best course of action is to let it be. (We’re all about solutions here, but sometimes the best action is no action.) “If the pimple inside your nose is painful you can apply a hot compress to the area which will help soothe it,” says Hatfield. “It will go away on its own just be sure not to mess with it or try and pop it.”
If not doing anything is simply not an option, Hadley notes there are some topicals that can be safe for the area. “Acne pimples will be resolved with time,” she assures. “But there are also OTC acne fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide that can be carefully applied.” Careful is the operative word here: This is not an area of the skin you want to slathering stuff on liberally.
Finally, if it does become inflamed, like it may in the case of folliculitis or an ingrown hair, you may need something prescription strength: “If there is a bacterial infection, topical and/or systemic antibiotics may be given,” she says.
How do you prevent pimples inside your nose:
So, for other types of acne we typically recommend various topicals be added to your rotation to keep zits at bay. However, that’s not really an option for the inside of your nose. Instead, prevented steps are simply curbing some behaviors. “To prevent acne inside the nose avoid picking or touching the inside of the nose as much as possible, they can also be caused by the friction of blowing or rubbing your nose too often as well,” says Hatfield. Hadley agrees, adding that “these are behaviors that can compromise the skin barrier and introduce bacteria.”
The takeaway.
Pimples in the nose are extremely annoying, and often painful. However, the best advice is to leave it alone—as it’s a delicate area that shouldn’t be fussed with too much. Instead, just be mindful of not touching skin or blowing your nose too hard. Eventually, it will clear up.
