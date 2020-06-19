Let's face it, acne breakouts can be a challenge. Even though there are dozens of lotions, creams, cleansers, and spot treatments, it can often seem like nothing will actually prevent those breakouts from popping up again. If you've purchased every product humanly possible to treat acne breakouts on your body with no success, you may be suffering from fungal acne. And the funny thing is, fungal acne isn't actually acne at all but is commonly misdiagnosed and mistreated as such.

To help clear up the confusion, we tapped two board-certified dermatologists to break down all the details of fungal acne including how you get it and how to treat it.