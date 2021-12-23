When looking for a low-maintenance plant, you'll want to avoid any varieties that have super-delicate leaves. For example, many ferns, particularly the maidenhair, have foliage that will shed if it's not getting just the right amount of water or light.

Plants that are super sensitive to salt and mineral buildup in soil—like birds of paradise, calatheas, and peace lilies—are also best avoided if you're a beginner.

Instead, look for plants that have flexible care needs. The ultimate low-maintenance houseplant can thrive in any well-draining potting soil, grow in a number of lighting conditions, and stay resilient to overwatering and underwatering.