Advertisement
Everything To Know About Leo Risings—From Love To Career & More
You may know your sun sign in astrology, but have you ever figured out your rising sign? It can provide insights into how you show up in the world—and how other people perceive you.
In the case of Leo risings, these regal folks might seem a bit proud, but you'll never meet someone more generous or loyal. If you are (or someone you know is) a Leo rising, here's what to keep in mind.
What is a rising sign again?
Your rising sign, also known as your "ascendant," is the zodiac sign that was rising over the eastern horizon the moment you were born. Where your sun sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the astrological year (i.e., you were born during Libra season or Taurus season), your rising sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the time of day. (The sun spends about two hours traveling through each sign every day.)
Your rising sign reveals how you interact with the world, from your appearance to your attitude to the first impressions you make on others. For example, an Aries sun with a Virgo rising will likely exhibit Virgo-like traits you wouldn't expect from typical Aries energy or will even physically look more like a Virgo.
Your rising sign also determines where your first house of identity falls in your chart (your ascendant is always your first house), which sets the stage for the rest of the houses in your chart.
As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "The zodiac wheel begins with the first house, which represents where the sun was rising over the eastern horizon at your moment of birth and governs the self, the identity, and your first impression. The houses then move counterclockwise around the zodiacal wheel and ripple out to broader themes of family/home life, society, and beyond."
Understanding Leo rising
- Ruling planet: Leo is the only zodiac sign ruled by sun. As such, Leo risings want to be seen, brightly shining and full of passionate expression.
- Element: Leo is a fire sign. Fire signs are known to be more action-oriented, bold, brave, and even competitive, with energetic spirits.
- Modality: As a fixed sign, Leo holds down the middle of the summer season season in the Northern Hemisphere. This energy makes Leo risings determined hard workers, with endless reserves of stamina.
- Polarity: Leo is a yang (or masculine) sign, meaning its energy projects outward. They're a more action and/or logic-oriented sign, compared to yin (feminine) signs, which are more emotion-oriented and inward-focused.
- House: Leo is associated with the fifth house of creative expression and drama, but also fertility and romance, making Leo risings some of the most dramatic yet joyful people.
- Appearance: Leo risings tend to have lion-like manes of thick hair, which frame their often diamond-shaped faces. They carry themselves with a certain importance, which translates to confidence, holding themselves sturdily, and giving off an air of regality.
- Leo rising celebrities: Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Jake Gyllenhaal, Céline Dion, Emma Stone, Jack Nicholson, Tina Turner, Muhammad Ali, Heidi Klum, Frida Kahlo, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Jonas
- Symbol: Lion
- Glyph: ♌︎
Leo rising key traits
- Proud
- Loyal
- Dramatic
- Passionate
- Creative
- Confident
- Energetic
- Dominant
We can learn a lot about Leo risings through their ruling planet, the sun. Just as the sun provides us with warmth, light, and joy, as well as life force energy, Leo risings bring all that and more to the table.
As such, the sign of Leo wants to see and be seen, which is why Leo is associated with visibility, attention, courage, generosity, and creative impulses. Of course, this is also why Leo risings might get a reputation for being self-centered. The world does, after all, revolve around the sun—so why shouldn't it revolve around them, too?
But don't let their pride fool you. If the lions of the zodiac really are the kings of the jungle, they're at least gracious rulers. Leo risings expect respect and admiration, but if you're in their circle, they're happy to give that respect and admiration right back.
Leo rising compatibility
There are no absolutes when it comes to astrological compatibility, and doing a synastry reading with both people's entire birth charts is best for getting the full picture. That said, Leo risings typically gravitate towards those that share in their bravery, charisma, and enthusiasm.
Most compatible signs
Generally, the most compatible signs for Leo friendships and romantic relationships are fellow fire signs (Aries, Sagittarius, and other Leos) as they'll share the same fierce and energetic attitude.
In terms of their astrological soulmate, look to their opposite sign, Aquarius. Aquarius sits over Leo rising's seventh house of partnership, offering the potential to balance their different natures and find a beautiful union of seemingly different energies.
Least compatible signs
Leo rising in love & romance
What's key to understand about a Leo rising, especially in the context of relationships, is that they want to be recognized for their greatness. This is a sign that already feels like a celebrity, so you can bet they want to be the center of their partner's world.
As astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim, notes, "[They] have to feel as though their value is known and seen and appreciated, and that they get constant encouragement to continue doing what they love."
However, as aforementioned, Leo rising will also generously center their partner as a result, providing plenty of attention, words of affirmation, and physical touch.
As with all fire signs, Leo risings want their relationships to feel hot, passionate, and exciting. They don't mind drama, and in fact, almost prefer there be some scintillating drama at any given point, even in their relationships. It's all part of life's great stage to them.
And speaking of stages, don't be surprised if your Leo rising lover goes out of their way to make grand romantic gestures, public displays of affection, and so on. As the proudest people of the zodiac, they will be proud of you, too.
All in all, Leo risings are loyal, courageous, and generous partners.
Leo rising careers
In their careers, Leo risings want to be people of influence. (No surprise, as they already feel like they're entitled to some notoriety and fame.) Whether it's holding a high position at their company, making appearances on television, being a literal influencer, or a performer, Leo risings pride themselves on being the best and working hard.
Again, Leo is a fixed sign, and the fixed signs are the folks who can see a project through, tackle big issues with ease, and make sure everything stays in line. Plus, with Virgo over Leo rising's second house of money, and Taurus over their 10th house of career and public image, Leo risings take an almost uncharacteristically methodical approach to their work and finances.
No matter their profession, these folks ultimately just want to be recognized for their work. They crave consistency, so, they'll usually pick one career and stick with it. Once they land in a role they enjoy, they're reliable colleagues.
Some fitting career paths for a Leo rising include but are not limited to:
- Actor
- Singer/songwriter
- News anchor
- Politician
- Entrepreneur
- Public relations
- Athlete
- Law enforcement
- Hospitality
- Marketing
- Fashion/design
The takeaway
Astrology is so much more than just your sun sign, with your rising sign actually being the placement that determines the rest of your birth chart. And for Leo risings, these brave and proud people are the ones to turn to when you need a job well done, or simply a nice warm hug.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel