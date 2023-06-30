Best July 4th Mattress Sales — Save Up To $600 On Saatva, Helix, & More
One foolproof way to take your sleep to the next level is upgrading to a better mattress. It's an investment that your body and mind will thank you for—and these 4th of July mattress deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your bedroom setup for less.
You’d be surprised the difference a mattress can make in your day-to-day life. Research shows using the right mattress significantly impacts your sleep1—and quality rest is essential to your physical and mental health2. Ergo, if you find yourself struggling to drift off, waking up in pain, or tossing and turning throughout the night, then you're likely due for a replacement.
If you're ready to finally make the big bedroom swap, this holiday weekend is the perfect time. Nearly every mattress site is running a 4th of July sale to help you save (and offering some of the best discounts we've seen all year).
Of course, this weekend is all about community. To ensure you have more time to spend with loved ones à la the Blue Zone, we went ahead and rounded up the best fourth of July mattress sales for you to shop this weekend.
Just remember: These are likely the best prices you'll find on a mattress until Labor Day. We recommend taking advantage of the generous trial periods offered by many brands to go ahead and test out that model you've been eyeing.
Best 4th of July Mattress Deals 2023
Birch
Sale:
- 25% off sitewide + 2 free Eco-Rest Pillows w/ mattress purchase
Top picks:
- Birch Natural Mattress
- Birch Luxe Natural Mattress
- Birch Kids Natural Mattress
Birch's 4th of July sale is not one you want to sleep on. Save 25% on the entire site and get two free pillows with every mattress purchase.
The OG Birch Natural Mattress and the Birch Luxe Natural are hand-made with (you guessed it) natural, organic materials. They're great for any sleep style, but back and stomach sleepers in particular will enjoy the springy, supportive feel. The bed is also extremely responsive, so it’s also a top pick for anyone who tends to change positions throughout the night.
Made of latex, Birch’s mattresses are not for memory foam lovers (e.g. if you want that “hugging” sensation, look elsewhere)—but they are for people who prioritize sustainable materials, pressure relief, and breathability.
TEMPUR-Pedic
Sale:
- $500 off TEMPUR-Breeze automatically applied
Top picks:
- TEMPUR-Breeze
- TEMPUR-Cloud
- TEMPUR-Adapt
If memory foam is what you’re after, Tempur-Pedic should be on your radar. Initially developed by NASA, the brand's unique Tempur material offers even better pressure relief than memory foam. These beds are plush and comfy, with the ultimate body-hugging sensation that memory foam fans are searching for.
Right now, one of our favorite Tempur-Pedic designs, the TEMPUR-Breeze, is $500 off. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Designed for hot sleepers, it’s available in soft, medium, or firm feel—and the brand offers white glove delivery.
WinkBed
Sale:
- $300 off mattresses sitewide
Top picks:
- The WinkBed
- The WinkBed EcoCloud
WinkBeds only makes three beds, but it makes them well. In fact, our writer sleeps on the original WinkBed nightly and can't stop raving about it.
The brand is offering $300 off all mattresses with prices starting at just $849. The original WinkBed is great for anyone who enjoys a firmer, pillow-top mattress. Couples will appreciate the stellar motion isolation, too—and hot sleepers are huge fans of the bed's cooling Tencel cover.
Looking for something a bit more eco-friendly? Opt for the brand's WinkBed EcoCloud instead.
My Green Mattress
Sale:
- Up to $300 off mattresses sitewide, 15% off bedding, bases, & more with code FREEDOM
Top picks:
- Natural Escape Mattress
- Organic Cotton Mattress Protector
Hitting all the marks on sustainability, My Green Mattress offers mattresses, bedding, and other bedroom accessories with impressive certifications. The brand uses materials that are GOLS-, GOTS-, and MADE SAFE-certified. We’re fans of the Natural Escape mattress for its organic materials and hybrid design (which is up to $300 off right now).
My Green Mattress designs and manufactures its mattresses in the United States. The signature hybrid design combines organic Dunlop latex for breathability, organic cotton and wool for added comfort, and a pocketed coil innerspring to offer support, pressure relief, and limited motion transfer.
Saatva
Sale:
- Up to $600 off mattresses sitewide
Top picks:
- Saatva Loom & Leaf
- Saatva Latex Hybrid
- Saatva Classic
- Saatva Solaire
When it comes to mattresses, Saatva is the definition of luxury. One of the only brands to offer white glove delivery service, this brand is far from a bed-in-a-box. Of course, with high-quality materials and services come higher prices. In other words, this sale is the best time to invest in a Saatva luxury mattress.
Arguably the best sale on our list, Saatva is currently offering up to $600 off its top mattresses. Yes, you read that correctly. We'd jump on this one before it's gone.
Our team recently tested the Saatva Latex Hybrid and was most impressed by the motion isolation, edge support, and bounce. It's on the firmer side (great for back and stomach sleepers), so if you'd prefer something a bit more plush we'd recommend the Saatva Classic or the Saatva Loom & Leaf.
Avocado
Sale:
- Up to 20% off sitewide
Top picks:
- Avocado Green Mattress
- Avocado Latex Mattress
- Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper
Avocado has long been one of our favorite mattress makers for its eco-friendly materials, top-knotch sustainability practices, and high-quality designs. The brand doesn’t run sales very often, but right now you can save up to 20% site wide with 10% off all mattresses.
The brand has a ton of credible certifications, including CertiPUR-US®, GOLS, GREENGUARD GOLD, and eco-INSTITUT. Our team has tested the Avocado Latex Mattress (a great firm mattress for back and stomach sleepers), the Avocado Green Mattress (incredible motion isolation), and the Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper (perfect for hot sleepers).
Awara
Sale:
- $400 off automatically applied
Top picks:
- Awara Natural Hybrid
- Awara Premier Natural Hybrid
Already one of the best affordable mattress brands, Awara is offering steep discounts this 4th of July with $400 automatically taken off your purchase at checkout. The company makes just two mattresses: the Awara Natural Hybrid and the Awara Premier Natural Hybrid. The Premier is essentially the same as the original, but with a plush topper. We’ve recommended this upgrade for people with lower back pain and fibromyalgia.
Awara uses natural materials, such as organic latex, wool, and cotton. The brand has been certified by third parties such as The Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, UL Greenguard, and Forest Stewardship Council.
The takeaway
There’s never been a better time to give your sleep (and your health) the upgrade they deserve thanks to these fourth of July mattress sales. They're a rare opportunity to save up to $600 on so many of our favorite mattress brands, including Saatva, Avocado, MyGreenMattress, and more. And don't forget—you won't find deals this good again until Labor Day.