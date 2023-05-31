The TEMPUR-Adapt has a wide variety of customization options to choose from. Although the below models have their differences, they all offer generous pressure relief and motion cancellation (thanks to the brand’s proprietary foams). Every TEMPUR-Adapt mattress also has a cool-to-the-touch cover. Plus, all models of the Adapt they all come with free white glove delivery and setup.

Adapt: This 11-inch mattress is the most basic model of the TEMPUR-Adapt. It uses the original TEMPUR foam and is available in both an all-foam or hybrid model, both of which have a medium firmness. It’s a good pick for people who like the feel of memory foam and want a generous amount of pressure relief and motion cancellation. Back, stomach, and combo sleepers will likely prefer the hybrid model, which offers more support and durability and makes it easier to change positions throughout the night.

ProAdapt: The next level up, this mattress is 12 inches tall and swaps the original TEMPUR material for an even more responsive version of the foam, called TEMPUR-APR. You can choose from a soft, medium, medium hybrid, or firm version—and, unlike the Adapt, the cover is removable and washable. It’s also worth noting that the ProAdapt starts at $2,899, which is considerably more expensive than the original Adapt.

ProLuxe: Last but not least, the ProLuxe model of the Adapt is 13 inches tall and offers 40% more foam than the original design. Like the ProAdapt, this model uses TEMPUR-APR foam and has the same removable, washable cover. However, it’s only available in a soft all-foam or firm all-foam construction. It’s also the most expensive, starting at $3,699.

All three models of the Adapt are popular picks for foam-lovers. Collectively, the Adapt has over 9,000 reviews, 6,200 of which are perfect five-star ratings.