Since the start of the pandemic, many people's daily routines have fluctuated. That means waking up later in the mornings and eating and drinking later into the evenings. This lack of consistency can have significant impacts on both physical and mental health.

In Chinese medicine, those disruptions can throw the body clock out of balance, says Gabriel Sher, L.Ac., director of acupuncture at ORA. Luckily, there are some proactive steps you can take to get that internal clock back on track and keep you feeling your best.