"Let Down" Headaches Are A Sneaky Type Of Migraine That Can Ruin Your Weekend

According to family medicine doctor and headache specialist Susan Hutchinson, M.D., a “let down” headache describes migraines that occur as a reaction to change in routine.

“One thing we know about migraine patients is that we like routine,” Hutchinson says, as a migraine-sufferer herself. “But that doesn’t always happen in our world.”

Amid the pandemic, drastic changes in daily routines and disrupted sleep triggered this cause of headaches in many of Hutchinson’s patients. Financial struggles, adapting to working from home with distractions, and the general uncertainty of the world are all causes for stress, which can further exacerbate these “let down” headaches.

Pandemic aside, “let down” headaches tend to affect people on the weekends when sleeping and eating routines may differ from a typical weekday.

“Ideally, people with migraines should go to bed at the same time every night, get up at the same time every morning, and eat healthy foods,” Hutchinson says. “Any disruption in your routine can be a trigger.”