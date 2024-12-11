Retinol is a notoriously unstable ingredient, since the vitamin A-derivate can easily degrade when exposed to light and air. This Kiehl’s serum mitigates the issue by allowing you to activate the serum yourself—simply unscrew the bottom cap, pour the retinol powder into the serum bottle, and shake it to activate. It makes you feel like a chemist in your own bathroom; and considering 100% of people showed a reduction in wrinkles after 10 weeks (according to a consumer study from the brand), it really puts in the work to soften fine lines. We also can’t ignore the eco-friendly packaging, which is made from 100% recycled material.