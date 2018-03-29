GABA Benefits & Side Effects: How This Brain Chemical Rules Your Mood & Anxiety Levels

Inside your brain there are various chemicals called neurotransmitters that reign over your every mood. They have the ability to control whether we are happy, sad, anxious, depressed, or relaxed. Talk about power! Every neurotransmitter has its own specific role in how it affects your mood, and a proper balance of each one is necessary for keeping you feeling your best.

When it comes to optimal brain health, one of the things I make sure to optimize for my patients at my functional medicine clinic is something called GABA. GABA, short for gamma-amino butyric acid, is your body’s "calm down" signal. In cases of anxiety and headaches, the cells in your brain get too excited and ramp up their activity, almost like a child on a sugar high after Halloween. But certain neurons—known as GABAnergic neurons—release GABA to help to bring the other overly rambunctious neurons back to down to reality, which is a pretty important job.

Luckily, your body naturally produces and regulates GABA. That being said, sometimes this process malfunctions, and abnormal GABA function can lead to decreased levels of this neurotransmitter, which can contribute to insomnia, anxiety disorders, and depression. Who knew this one single chemical had such a huge impact on your day-to-day life?

The good news is that there is plenty you can do to support your body's GABA levels and regulation of GABA, naturally. Here’s my guide to everything you’ve ever want to know about GABA.