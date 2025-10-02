There's An Aries Full Moon Headed Our Way—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
September came and went so quickly this year, it's hard to believe we're already in Libra season. And with October just around the corner, we have an Aries full moon on the horizon.
The full moon will be exact on Monday, October 6, at 11:48 p.m. EDT, offering us an opportunity for reflection and release—and it's a super moon this time around, appearing bigger and brighter in the sky. But depending on where Aries lands in your birth chart, we all have something a little different to expect from this powerful lunation. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
Given that we're in Libra season—your opposite sign—this full moon is in your sign, Aries. And that means it's lighting up your first house of self and identity, marking a milestone for you and your self image. It is the halfway point of the astrological year since your birthday season, after all, so this full moon offers you a chance to check in with yourself.
You're meant to be your first priority right now, which shouldn't come as a huge challenge for your independent sign. And remember that full moons are about letting go, so you may shed old or outdated aspects of yourself that you're ready to release.
Taurus
Feeling deep, Taurus? With the full moon in Aries, it's spotlighting your 12th house of endings, closure, the subconscious, and surrender. Full moons are already a time for release, but this one could feel especially heavy for you—the good news is you have an extra powerful opportunity to really let go.
This is a spiritual and somber part of your chart, but it reveals deep wounds in order for you to heal. You might run up against limiting beliefs right now that are holding you back, but they're coming up to be released.
Gemini
Time to put your networking cap on, Gemini—good thing that's one of your strengths! This Aries full moon is amping up your That's 11th house, the part of your birth chart that rules larger community and the collective. As such, it's an excellent time to put yourself out there, and you you might also be reassessing the larger groups you're a part of.
If you feel like you're giving more than you're getting from a certain community, for instance, that's something to pay attention to. If certain people or groups are draining you, it might be time to make some necessary changes.
Cancer
This is a big moment for your career, Cancer, as the Aries full moon lands in your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. Aries is a sign all about putting yourself first, so ask yourself whether you're really putting yourself first at work, or if you could stand to assert yourself a bit more.
Or perhaps you're feeling like it's time for a career pivot? If you feel like something isn't aligning for you in your career, this could be the moment you stop denying it. Use your discernment under these moonbeams and you might just be able to turn a new leaf in your job—or at least let go of something that's not working.
Leo
With this Aries full moon lighting up your ninth house of travel, expansion, and higher learning, Leo, things might feel intense right now. Are you moving too fast? You're known to charge full steam ahead, but full moons are a chance to reflect, so don't miss this opportunity.
With that said, you might be trying to expand, move forward, learn something new, or even travel right now. Just be sure to take a step back and ensure what you're doing is actually moving you forward the best way possible.
Virgo
When was the last time you really let yourself open up and be vulnerable, Virgo? You tend to be a bit more reserved, but this fiery Aries full moon is moving through your eighth house of intimacy and vulnerability, encouraging you to open up to those closest to you.
You might even become aware of your own patterns that keep you from vulnerability, shedding them so you can experience true intimacy. Trust is paramount to the eighth house, however, so be sure to lean on those you can actually trust. Take time to get in touch with your feelings and be courageous in your act of sharing (with the right people).
Libra
With this full moon in your opposite sign of Aries, that means it's spotlighting your seventh house of long-term partnerships, Libra. This happens to be the very house your sign is associated with, and considering full moons are a time to reflect and release, you're focusing that energy on your relationships right now.
You might want to ask yourself which relationships are draining you and which ones are nourishing you. You're a relationship-oriented sign, so it's important to set boundaries with anyone that is taking too much. Get real with yourself on what you truly need in partnership, even if that truth is hard-to-swallow pill.
Scorpio
Take some time to yourself under these moonbeams, Scorpio, as the full moon powers up your sixth house of self-care, routines, health, and habits. With your birthday season just around the corner, this is the perfect time to really take care of yourself—and the independent Aries influence on this moon is helping you put yourself first.
In fact, that's the most important thing you can do, because you can't pour from an empty cup. Now is the time to slow down and set yourself up with routines that feed you, as well as let go of any habits or routines that hold you back.
Sagittarius
Let yourself shine under this Aries full moon, Sagittarius! As these moonbeams light up your fifth house of creative expression, drama, and celebration, this isn't a time for you to play small. Not that you ever would, but be extra careful not to compromise your authenticity in order to be liked or understood—this moon invites you to be yourself.
The fifth house is also a heart-centered area of your chart, connecting you to what lights you up and brings you joy. That said, the big message for you under this moon is to make sure you're sharing from the heart and to keep your creative pursuits at the top of your list.
Capricorn
How is everything on the homefront, Capricorn? As this full moon spotlights your fourth house, family and roots, that's your priority right now. And with full moons being a time of release and letting go, maybe your home life needs a bit of change. This could look like anything from redecorating, to clearing out clutter, or even preparing to move altogether.
If you've been neglecting your home or family life in any way, those issues will need your attention right now. Whatever the case may be, figure out what needs a little tweaking at home, take care of it—and it will take care of you, too.
Aquarius
Time to let yourself be heard, Aquarius! As this fiery, independent Aries full moon lands in your third house of communication and local networks, you've got some things to get off your chest. It could be an especially social (or at least communication-oriented) full moon for you—and with Aries at the wheel, you're feeling feisty.
Your words will carry extra weight right now, so use them wisely, but know this is a crucial time for you to speak up for what you believe in. Be courageous in your ability to speak on what's important to you, because if nothing else, speaking your truth is important for you.
Pisces
Money on your mind, Pisces? As this Aries full moon moves through your second house of money, possessions, and financial security, this is a great opportunity for you to focus on and prioritize your finances. If you've been spending frivolously, or in ways that aren't in your best interest, for example, you're being asked to shape up.
But beyond that, don't be afraid to ask for what you need. Aries goes after what it wants, so this could look like asking for a raise at work, compensation for a project, or otherwise finding ways to get your financial standing in good shape. Don't forget to stick to your budget—or make one if you haven't already!
The takeaway
The moon in fiery and courageous Aries is a great opportunity for us all to get clear on where we're holding ourselves back—and how we can step into our power. With a couple of full moon rituals on deck, we can all embrace our inner warrior as we move through autumn and head into spooky season.