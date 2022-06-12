What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know For The Year's Only Sagittarius Full Moon

This is going to feel like a very busy time for you, Aries, with the moon in a fellow fire sign, along with Mars (the planet of action) in your sign. According to Pennington, this full moon also falls in your ninth house of philosophy and expansion, so those themes will be present as well.

If something needs to be taken care of, or even healed, she adds, "think about it before jumping forward—that will come later in the moon cycle. There'll be a time for distributing in the next few weeks, so there's an enthusiasm here but no urgency," she explains.