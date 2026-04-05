How long you keep your hair will weigh several of your hair care choices. And I mean that quite literally: Hair length can weigh down your curls, stretching them out and loosening your curl pattern. So if you're interested in keeping the tightness of your curls, you may need a stronger hold curl cream. Another way length influences hair health: It takes longer for oil from the scalp to travel down the hair shaft to condition the ends, so those with long hair may need to apply more leave-in conditioner on the lower half of the hair shaft.