If you're someone whose mind tends to race with lingering tasks, quickly jotting your to-do list down on paper may be helpful before sleep. That way, if the tasks keep coming up when you're in bed, you can tell yourself that they're already written down so you don't have to think about them anymore.

If seeing everything on one list just gives you more anxiousness, psychologist and behavioral sleep medicine specialist Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM recommends splitting the list up into "need to get done," "would like to get done," and "doesn't have to get done" columns to take the pressure off. If there's one task in particular that's causing you stress, you also might want to spend a few minutes journaling on why it's such a trigger for you before you go to sleep.