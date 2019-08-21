3 Creative Ways To Overcome Your Phone Addiction—And 3 Apps That Can Help

It might seem counterintuitive to use an app to moderate your phone usage, but these are some I have found to be useful:

Moment

Moment is a free app that tracks your screen time, how many times you pick up your phone in a day, and how much time you spend using each app. It's terrifying. And it's totally beautiful. It can be really surprising to see how many hours a bunch of five-minute scrolls and two-minute texting bouts add up to. You get to set your goal for how much screen time you'd like to use in a day, and it makes you a nice chart so that you can see if you've gone over or not. Green for great job, yellow for close, and red for going over. Do you go on red every single day? That's OK, but maybe make your screen time allowance bigger and work down from there. Let yourself see some green.

It's not meant to punish you. It's meant to be information. This is all just information. What you do with it is a process, and it is gentle, and it is soft, and it is OK if some days you hit six hours. Or maybe that's a lot, but maybe that day you wrote a book on your phone.

Navigating all of this is so incredibly personal. But if you are really struggling, that is OK.

Freedom

This is another app with which you can have a free trial (again, lots of free options—but this could be good for some). You can block apps from your phone for anywhere from an hour to 24 hours! Super helpful. It also blocks you from going into your phone web browser. Because we have all had that moment when we've deleted an app and then just gone to its website...

SelfControl

This is an app for your computer, and it has been my go-to for almost a decade. SelfControl lets you make a list of websites you don't want to be able to access on your computer while you are working, like seriously blocks you so hard. It feels great to know I can be working in Google Docs and Gmail but have no access to Tumblr, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, etc.

This one feels especially important because even when I get my phone out of the room or turn it off, I often have so many emails and so much writing to do that they weigh on me and I wind up distracting myself online. I think sometimes I get afraid I will just get sucked into an internet vortex, so I don't even want to try to sit down and work. I have an inner voice named Roger that tells me I will fail before I even start based on previous experiences of failing often. This is usually the moment he makes a grand entrance.

ROGER IS NOT RIGHT. Knowing these distractions are blocked makes it easier to try again and put Roger in his place. Thank the inner voice for its noticing of your patterns, download this free tool, and show up in a better and brighter way.