In 2022, I made a commitment to cut back from three cups of caffeine a day to one cup of coffee, which has made a huge difference in my sleep. I typically have my best night’s sleep on days when I do not take any caffeine after 10 a.m. I also tend to have a better night’s sleep when I have had a really intense workout at the gym.

The biggest thing that disrupts my sleep these days—which I have tested—is having a late dinner. Eating dinner after 10 p.m., which can sometimes happen when I go out with friends, will have the biggest effect on my sleep according to my Oura ring. My ring will detect that my sleep has been disrupted and predict that I had a late dinner.

When I have a good night’s sleep, it’s as if I’ve taken steroids for the brain. My thinking, cognition, and ability to get things done are all to the next level.