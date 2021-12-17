3 Sneaky Habits That Can Drain Your Energy + How To Fix It 

According to Breus, everyone has a unique "sleep type,” and it depends on your DNA. “So it's not like you get to choose to be an early bird or choose to be a night owl,” he notes. “There is a genetic propensity here…and so I try to follow as closely to my genes as humanly possible.”

We explain the four chronotypes in full here (and here’s a helpful quiz to help you find out yours), but here’s the gist: “Bears” wake up and go to sleep with the sun, waking relatively early and taking no issue with an earlier bedtime. “Wolves” are your night owls, as they naturally experience a boost of energy in the late afternoon to early evening but may face grogginess early in the morning. “Lions” are your quintessential morning people, waking up naturally with ease but can hit a slump as the day goes on and are ready to get to bed on the early side. Finally, we have “dolphins,” who have a hard time both waking up and falling asleep. They may struggle to follow a consistent sleep schedule, and often feel tired during the day.

So let’s say you have a wolf chronotype (aka, you’re a night owl), and you’re tasked with something in the early morning—you might not give it your full energy. “You can see the differences that happen in terms of the hormone flow and that ability to have attention and to focus,” Breus notes. The same scenario can happen for lion chronotypes: They may be humming on all gears at the crack of dawn, but have them work in the late afternoon, and they can really hit a slump.

“Knowing and understanding your genetic chronotype is the biggest secret weapon you could possibly have,” says Breus. “Once you know what times of the day you're going to have [the most] energy, you're going to know when to go to bed, when to drink coffee, when to have sex—all of these things actually have perfect times throughout your timeline. You’ve just got to know what setting your clock is on, if you will.”