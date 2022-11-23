In my family, I’m known to be a great sleeper. I’ve always been that way. When I was a child, family members would joke that not only could I sleep anywhere but people could come into my room and move my bed and I would not notice. It’s true.

I’m not sure what has fostered my positive relationship with sleep but I do know that as a child, I always felt safe when sleeping and recall being roused gently. I have vivid memories of taking a hot bath and then listening to books on tape before going to bed. Now that I think back, I had a routine put into place by my mothers. Family dinner was routinized as was bathtime and consistent bedtime. I think that my early childhood set the stage for healthy sleep architecture that persisted into my adult life. I still rely on many of my childhood routines to get a good night's rest.

These days, I tend to have the best sleep when I’ve had enough movement, outdoor time, and space to decompress from the day. Baths are still a significant part of my relaxation routine. I find if I don’t get outside or move, I become more reliant upon sleep aids like melatonin to stay asleep.

Sleep, particularly quality sleep, is important to me because it’s what keeps me sharp and available to work. When working with patients one-on-one, I need to be engaged and emotionally available. This is also true in my media work as well as in public speaking. If I’m not well rested, I’m not able to do my job and then come home and give my full self to my family.