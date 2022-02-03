Listening To These Sounds Before Bed Can Help You Fall Asleep Way Faster

I walk into my kitchen to prepare lunch, mind racing with all that's waiting for me back at my desk. Thoughts of unread emails and not-yet-done to-dos weigh heavy as I pick up my phone and turn on an easy, soft tune. Within the minute, my heart rate slows, my pace relaxes, and I'm chopping tomatoes to the slow and steady beat of the song. What was I worried about again?

Music, clearly, has a significant effect on the brain. It can evoke memory, shift attention, and—as my midday kitchen experience shows—alter mood and emotional states in a very short period of time. It's one of the more powerful wellness tools we have at our disposal, and perhaps one of the most underutilized.

Daniel Bowling, Ph.D., a neuroscientist who researches acoustics at Stanford, thinks that most of us can be a bit more purposeful with the music we listen to and when. "If you are someone who enjoys music, take its therapeutic potential seriously, just like you would with meditation or reading a book," he suggests.

A number of new companies—including Spiritune, a phone app that plays tones tailored to mental health, which Bowling is the neuroscience advisor for—are now seeking to help people attend to their emotions using the science of sound. Of all the ways we can use music to influence our mood, Spiritune's founder Jamie Pabst notes that many of the app's users are pulling it out to help them relax for bedtime.

Looking for the ideal wind-down song to get you into bed feeling calm, relaxed, and ready for deep sleep? Here's your science-backed checklist.