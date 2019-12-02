I've always been religious about my skin care—diligently cleansing my face before bed, removing my makeup so as to avoid clogged pores, no matter how late (or early) it is or how many drinks I've had. I even follow with a spritz of toner and a cream, serum, or treatment. Every. Single. Night. I think it's safe to say that in the last five years, I've missed one or two nights and both were due to extenuating travel delays.

So when I first heard of double-cleansing, my initial thought was, Really, once a day isn't enough? Why do I need to do it twice, in the same go?! Surely this is a phenomenon spread by skin-care overachievers who are trying to make the rest of us feel bad or companies pushing more product, or both, and told myself that this, too, would pass.

Thanks to the popular K-Beauty (short for Korean beauty) 10-step skin-care regimen (double-cleansing makes up the first two steps), the trend continued to rise in popularity and caught on even for self-proclaimed lazy beauty bloggers. But wouldn't it strip my skin of its natural oils and leave my sebum glands in overdrive? Esthetician Hannah Brady, who consults at natural beauty mecca Credo Beauty, set me straight. "Beginning with an oil cleanse on dry skin will help remove the day and also soften the drying effects of a gel or foam cleanser." So double-cleansing actually hydrates the skin—noted.