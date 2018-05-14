541 Articles by Leigh Weingus

Leigh Weingus

Parenting

5 Things You Need To Know Today (May 14, 2018)

Dads, you're going to want to start exercising after reading this.

#news #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
May 14 2018
Parenting

55 Real Moms Share Their Best Pieces Of Life Advice

You'll want to bookmark this one.

#motherhood
Leigh Weingus
May 13 2018
Personal Growth
Parenting
Spirituality

Reiki Symbols & Their Meanings: Everything You Need to Know

From the power symbol to the harmony symbol, here's everything you need to know.

#reiki
Leigh Weingus
May 8 2018
Love
Personal Growth

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 4, 2018)

Your horse probably knows you better than you think.

#allergies
Leigh Weingus
May 4 2018
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

Kristen Bell Shares The One Piece Of Advice She Would Give Her Younger Self

If you've ever struggled with anxiety or depression, this will resonate with you.

#anxiety #celebrity #depression
Leigh Weingus
May 2 2018
Parenting

The 7 Mindfulness Gadgets Every Parent Needs For Calm & Happy Kids

From books and apps to toys and games, you'll want to fill up that Amazon cart.

#motherhood
Leigh Weingus
May 2 2018
Functional Food

Hibiscus Flower: Growing, Colors, Care

Hibiscus isn't just for drinking—you can also grow it in your backyard.

#functional nutrition
Leigh Weingus
April 23 2018
Friendships
Parenting
Parenting

5 Surprising Tips For Raising A Boy, According To Experts

Yes, you can foster kindness and nonviolence in your sons.

#feminism #motherhood
Leigh Weingus
April 13 2018
Love

These Factors Make You More Likely To Cheat, According To New Science

Luckily, there's a lot you can do about it.

#news #dating
Leigh Weingus
April 13 2018
Personal Growth
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

Can Getting A Dog Actually Ease Symptoms Of Depression? A Psychotherapist Weighs In

Read this before you bring home your next furry friend.

#news #dogs
Leigh Weingus
April 6 2018
Food Trends

5 Things You Need To Know Today (April 6, 2018)

Here's the lowdown on the foods you need to eat to get happier.

#vegan
Leigh Weingus
April 6 2018
Parenting