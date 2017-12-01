6 Things You Need To Know Today (December 1, 2017)

A college student's viral tweet helped raised tens of thousands of dollars for St. Jude's Children's Hospital after being featured by Jimmy Fallon, Ellen Degeneres, and more. "This time of year is about giving—this year, I am giving back to St. Jude and the families who are supported by their amazing services," the student tweeted, vowing to donate 25 cents for every like and 50 cents for every retweet. After these numbers added up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, she started a GoFundMe to cover the funds she didn't have. It's a great reminder of easy ways to give back during the holidays. (Spokesman)