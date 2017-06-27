33 Items Tagged

posture

Recovery
Routines

Why "Text Neck" Is Wrecking Your Spine + How To Fix It

Technology is changing the world almost daily — we just have to make sure we are helping our bodies and routines to change as well.

#holistic healing #pain #back pain #posture #Acupuncture
Marina Dabcevic, DAOM, LAc
August 31 2016

The Simple Mistake Almost Everyone Makes At Spin Class (And How To Fix It)

Imagine that your "cheeks" have headlights on them, and shine them at the bike behind you.

#pilates #fitness #posture #cycling
Cassie Piasecki
June 25 2016

The 2 Yoga Postures You Need To Open Tight Hips

They're great for runners, cyclists, or anyone who sits at a desk all day.

#yoga poses #posture #yoga
Caley Alyssa
June 12 2016
Routines

Yoga Poses You Can Do While Binge-Watching Netflix

Lazing on the couch shouldn't feel like work, but it also shouldn't leave your body feeling terrible.

#yoga poses #fitness #posture #yoga #yoga sequence
Francesca Bove
May 12 2016

An Easy Barre Exercise To Improve Your Posture

Barre3 founder Sadie Lincoln takes us through a one-minute exercise to build a neutral posture and strong physique.

#barre #workout #posture #video
Sadie Lincoln
May 2 2016
Routines

5 Tips For Perfect Posture When You Sit (Photo)

There's not one perfect way to sit — everyone's body is a little different, so a "perfect" posture will likely vary from person-to-person.

#posture #mind body connection #body
Gabrielle Frank
September 29 2015
Integrative Health

Improve Your Posture & End Back Pain With These 7 Lifestyle Changes

As a private chef and professional in the food industry, having a bad back is more than just an occupational hazard.

#pain #back pain #posture
Phoebe Lapine
June 26 2015

6 Exercises To Strengthen Your Core & Improve Posture

Your core is the center unit of your entire body. It stabilizes your spine, pelvis, ribs and shoulders, so it's no surprise that the stronger your...

#pilates #abs #posture #training #fitness sequence
Nicola Reilly
June 5 2015
Integrative Health

What Your Posture Says About Your Personality

Researcher gathered 100 people and set out to determine if extroverts and introverts stood in different ways.

#back pain #posture #mind body connection
Sarah Warren St. Pierre
April 19 2015
Routines

7 Steps To Walk With Perfect Posture

No need to balance textbooks on your head

#posture #wellness
Dawn Robinson
January 26 2015
Routines

A Time-Tested Practice To Improve Your Posture & Mental Clarity

Most great violinists play beautiful music that resonates from their instrument, but their body is often involved too.

#mindfulness #posture #mind body connection #wellness
Sian Beilock
January 7 2015

3 Scientifically Proven Ways Walking Can Boost Your Mood

Have you ever seen someone practically skipping down the sidewalk, exuding absolute joy? Did you ever think to yourself Wow, that person's life must...

#manifestation #mindfulness #posture #mind body connection
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
January 4 2015
Recovery

4 Yoga Poses For Perfect Posture If You Sit All Day

These poses will counteract the effects of slouching.

#yoga poses #posture #yogis #yoga #self-awareness
Kim Sin
December 19 2014

How Texting Damages Your Posture

You've probably put a child up on your shoulders before. Maybe you were at a concert or a football game and your child couldn't see. After a while,...

#news #study #posture #technology #body
Emi Boscamp
November 19 2014
Recovery

8 Tips For Perfect Desk Posture

Eight simple moves to reprogram your body throughout the day.

#back pain #posture #wellness
Morgan Sutherland, LMT
October 27 2014

Stuck At Work? 6 Pilates Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk

With interest spreading at a rate that might have surprised Joseph Pilates himself, it’s no wonder men and women are thinking beyond the mat and...

#pilates #posture #work #wellness
Christie Seaver
October 7 2014
Recovery