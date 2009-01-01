Ali is a pre- and postnatal Pilates instructor from the beaches of Sydney who has been living in New York for eight years now. She lives in Williamsburg with her husband and two small children. Working first in the frenetic world of fashion and PR in Sydney and London, she moved to New York in 2009 and turned her passion for Pilates into a career. She received her certification at Pilates Academy International, training with the co-founders at their flagship studio on Fifth Avenue. Soon after, while instructing at Erika Bloom Studios on the Upper East Side of New York and in the Hamptons, she discovered that her true calling lay in pre- and postnatal Pilates, and she quickly made that her focus of discovery and education. She created BodyLove Pilates during her pregnancy and postnatal recovery of her second baby, Henry, in hopes of bringing tailored workouts and trusted education to support mamas and mamas-to-be worldwide.