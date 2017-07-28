11 Items Tagged

The Game-Changing Words That Helped Gabby Douglas Win A Gold Medal

"I just remember standing on the podium and thinking 'wow, all the hard work and all the sacrifice paid off.'"

Leigh Weingus
July 28 2017

Why Devastating Moments Can Change Your Life — For The Better

A heartbreaking Olympic loss was Kim's personal catalyst to unlocking wellness within.

Liz Moody
August 25 2016

Here's What Really Goes On Inside The Olympic Village

Straight from the Olympians themselves.

Leigh Weingus
August 15 2016

What 8 Olympians Wish They Had Known Before Competing

From people who have been there before.

Leigh Weingus
August 5 2016

An Olympic Runner Spills Her Sleep Routine + Visualization Technique

"I feel beautiful when I feel strong. That's what make me feel confident. "

Leigh Weingus
July 28 2016
Food Trends

What Runner & Olympic Hopeful Becky Wade Eats In A Day

This fast foodie bakes her own bread, loves to snack, and never counts calories.

Becky Wade
June 30 2016
How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily

The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.

Gretchen Bleiler
June 8 2016

Kim Vandenberg On Meditation & Training For The Olympic Trials

How this Olympic swimmer stays healthy offseason.

Jason Wachob
May 2 2016

Olympian Amanda Beard On De-Stressing + Following Your Passion

She broke a world record with completing a 200-meter breaststroke.

Jason Wachob
April 5 2016