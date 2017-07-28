11 Items Tagged
The Game-Changing Words That Helped Gabby Douglas Win A Gold Medal
"I just remember standing on the podium and thinking 'wow, all the hard work and all the sacrifice paid off.'"
Why Devastating Moments Can Change Your Life — For The Better
A heartbreaking Olympic loss was Kim's personal catalyst to unlocking wellness within.
Why Olympic Swimmer Dana Vollmer Refuses To Count Calories
Who has time for that?!
Here's What Really Goes On Inside The Olympic Village
Straight from the Olympians themselves.
What 8 Olympians Wish They Had Known Before Competing
From people who have been there before.
What Olympic Runner Alexi Pappas Eats Before A Big Race
Hint: It sounds really delicious.
An Olympic Runner Spills Her Sleep Routine + Visualization Technique
"I feel beautiful when I feel strong. That's what make me feel confident. "
What Runner & Olympic Hopeful Becky Wade Eats In A Day
This fast foodie bakes her own bread, loves to snack, and never counts calories.
How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily
The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.
Kim Vandenberg On Meditation & Training For The Olympic Trials
How this Olympic swimmer stays healthy offseason.
Olympian Amanda Beard On De-Stressing + Following Your Passion
She broke a world record with completing a 200-meter breaststroke.