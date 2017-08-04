36 Items Tagged

How Lying Actually Affects Your Relationships & Health (According To Science)

Did you ever think maybe the hard conversations are only really "hard" because you haven’t had them yet?

Lauren Handel Zander
August 4 2017

9 Ways To Live Your Truth In An Inauthentic World

The only way to live is to do things on your own terms, in your own time.

Vishnu Subramaniam
June 20 2016
6 Ways To Live More Authentically (Starting Right Now)

If you are looking to open yourself up to some serious joy, take the time to invest in your relationship with yourself.

Jude Temple, R.N.
June 12 2016
5 Radical Life Lessons I Learned From People Over 80

Aging can be an asset, rather than a liability—as long as we make choices today that set us up for vitality in the future. Here are a few hints on how...

Christine Hassler
April 20 2016

Why You Might Need A Totally Sober Lifestyle (Even If You're Not An Addict)

Vulnerability requires authenticity, and authenticity requires vulnerability. Neither of these outcomes is encouraged by the crutch of substances....

Biet Simkin
April 7 2016

7 Ways To Channel The Self-Assured Optimism Of The Sagittarius New Moon

Hope, faith and optimism, anyone? The December 11 new moon in Sagittarius douses us in holiday cheer and reminds us to look on the bright side of...

The AstroTwins
December 11 2015

5 Signs You're Ready To Seek Your Higher Purpose

I didn’t become a banker to change the world. I became a banker to make money.

Tara Mullarkey
May 18 2015
3 Lessons In Authenticity From My Daughter

I knew that being a good mom to my daughter would start with becoming a better version of myself. But I didn’t know that she would lead the way in...

Judy Tsuei
May 8 2015

11 Ways To Take The Power Back In Your Life

All too often, we give our power away. We put the needs of others in front of ours. We lose sight of our ability to choose, and forget that the only...

Lauren Stahl
April 24 2015
7 Signs You're Living Your Truth

It's never too late to start embracing what it means to be your true self.

Lauren Stahl
March 22 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Reebok

10 Signs You're The Best Version Of Yourself

Sure, we're all a work in progress, but that doesn't mean the person you are today isn't good enough. People who are happy and successful get there by...

mindbodygreen
February 24 2015
40 Habits Of Highly Authentic People

We live in a contradictory world. However, some people possess the ability to live truly authentic lives.

Mark Zhang
January 16 2015
7 Mantras To Help You Become Your Most Authentic Self

Write them down, post them somewhere visible, or just recite them aloud in the car on your way to work.

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
December 31 2014
Why Narcissists, Manipulators & Psychopaths Get Power

People with a "Dark Triad" tend to advance in their careers more quickly.

Samantha Sutton, PhD
September 29 2014
How To Access A Divine Perspective In The Face Of Extreme Pain

The golden key to finding true authenticity lies buried deep inside our own hearts, just waiting to be discovered. Many of us have no idea that this...

Julie Piatt
August 13 2014
10 Easy Ways To Bring Yoga Into Your Life Every Day

I thought about what we can do to stay in touch with our yoga practice when we can’t always make it to the mat. Here are 10 simple ways to try.

Karen Fabian
August 8 2014

What I Learned When I Finally Embraced My Sexuality

For years, I stuffed down the fact that I was gay. I so badly wanted to fit in with everyone else that I lived my life to appease others. I became...

Lauren Stahl
July 22 2014