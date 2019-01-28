23 Items Tagged

This Home Is Basically A Whimsy Art Museum & We Couldn't Love It Any More

There's a little bit of magic everywhere you look.

#holistic home tour #art
Emma Loewe
January 3 2019

Rules To Live By When Hanging Art In Your Home

#3: Rotate your collection.

#art #home
Vanessa Seis
September 15 2017
Travel
Food Trends

7 Things You Need To Know Today (August 7, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including Maine's fight against tobacco, next-level latte art, and how porn affects your sex life.

#art #coffee #news roundup #sex #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 7 2017
Women's Health
Beauty

How One Artist Opened My Eyes To The Beauty Of Imperfection

"Normality is a paved road: It’s comfortable to walk, but no flowers grow on it." —Vincent van Gogh

#art #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Amaya Pryce
May 20 2017

What Is It Actually Like To Taste Music? A Synesthete Explains

What if you could see letters or taste music? Turns out, there are people who can. It's called synesthesia, and it's kind of a superpower. Here's what...

#art #music #mind body connection
Allison Daniels
February 7 2017

5 Intuitive Art Exercises For Radical Transformation

Because human aliveness and creative capacity go hand in hand.

#art #mindfulness #creativity #intuition
Flora Bowley
January 21 2017
Personal Growth
Meditation

How To Use Color To Improve Nearly Every Aspect Of Your Life

Colors have the power to lift us up and calm us down.

#holistic healing #art #happiness
Wala’a Al Muhaiteeb
August 21 2016
Wellness Trends

Great News, '90s Babies! Lisa Frank Adult Coloring Books Are Coming

No, of course it's not childish—it's therapeutic.

#news #art #books #mindfulness
Emi Boscamp
June 29 2016
Personal Growth

60-Second Poems To Inspire Reflection And Happiness

Poetry, said Charles Bukowski, "is what happens when nothing else can."

#personal growth quotes #art #writing #personal growth
Allison Daniels
June 2 2016
Personal Growth

The Therapy That's Changing The Way We Treat Depression & Addiction

Often, teens’ painful stories emerge over time. “As in any therapeutic relationship, the first picture won’t tell you the entire story. It’s the...

#art #addiction #personal growth #depression
Jamison Monroe
May 22 2016
Mental Health

4 Ways To Use Art To Overcome Anxiety

Bust out those paints and pens—it's time to get creative.

#art #music #stress management #dance
Nathan Wiebe
April 29 2016
Motivation

An Awe-Inspiring Look Back On Scott Kelly's Historic Space Mission

Earlier this week, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly ​touched down after 340 days in space.

#news #art #nature #travel
Emma Loewe
March 6 2016
Personal Growth

Lady Gaga's Powerful New Tattoo Is A Testament To Sexual Assault Survivors

The tattoo combines the universal sign of unity with a rose on fire into a symbol of solidarity and strength.

#news #celebrity #art #Lady Gaga
Emma Loewe
March 5 2016

Nearly Everything In This Office Is Made Out Of Trash (And The Photos Are Amazing)

As Albe Zakes — the VP of TerraCycle, a global recycling network — led me through the company's headquarters, he stopped in his tracks once we reached...

#art #green living #sustainability
Emma Loewe
November 9 2015
Personal Growth

I Spent 34 Years In Prison For A Crime I Didn't Commit. Here's How I Coped

If you do as much time as I did, the whole damn world has changed. Everything that you were used to no longer exists.

#healing #art #forgiveness
Lewis Fogle
October 12 2015
Change-Makers

21 Reasons I'm So Glad I Went Back To Burning Man

I keep returning because it's one of the most inspiring and creative places in the world.

#art
Jessica Yurasek
September 9 2015