Every Tip Imaginable: How to Actually Hydrate Your Skin

In its most simplistic terms, hydrating the skin means providing the skin cells water. In practice, it’s not so basic. (Considering just over 50% of adults identify as having dry skin, clearly it’s not so straightforward.) And whether your skin is able to stay adequately hydrated comes down to the barrier. Your skin barrier is what protects your body from the environment around you: "It protects us from low humidity, cold, heat, sun, wind," and more, explains board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., stating that, "a healthy barrier is critical to normal skin function."

But doing this can take its toll, resulting in a weakened barrier. When your skin barrier is more permeable, it allows more in. But something else happens, too, that’s just as worrisome: Water more easily escapes. This is called transepidermal water loss, and when it happens water molecules are literally escaping the stratum corneum and evaporating into the air around you. Now we can understand why moisturizing skin is actually twofold: You must provide skin with water to actually hydrate the cells, but you also need to add lipids to bolster the barrier and help keep the water in.