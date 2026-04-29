Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Full Moon In Scorpio
Taurus season has officially arrived, and with it, we have a full Flower Moon headed our way in the sign of intense and transformative Scorpio.
Scorpio is all about rebirth, plunging into the depths, and uncovering hidden truths in order to come back stronger—and wiser. When there's a full moon in Scorpio, we can have important realizations that help us let go of things that are holding us back. Of course, depending on where Scorpio lands in your birth chart, we'll all be impacted by this lunation a little differently.
The moon will reach its peak on Friday, May 1, at 1:23 p.m. EDT. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
It's time for you to do some serious purging, Aries, as this full moon lands in your eighth house of transformation, vulnerability, and intimacy. The eighth house is actually the very house associated with Scorpio, so you're being asked to go deep under these moonbeams, taking a closer look at things you've been avoiding.
You may have to open yourself up in new ways, even when it's uncomfortable, so try to get in touch with your emotions and embrace them, rather than suppressing or ignoring them. And considering the eighth house is about intimacy, don't be afraid to share what you're going through with someone you trust.
Taurus
With the Scorpio full moon landing in your seventh house of partnerships, Taurus, this moon casts a spotlight on your closest relationships for better or worse. And for what it's worth, the seventh house deals with romantic and business partnerships, so a work-related connection could be of importance right now.
In any case, full moons are a time of release, so whether it's a relationship ending entirely—or simply an existing dynamic within a relationship—something may need to change. With the moon in transformative Scorpio, you have an opportunity to let go of something holding your relationships back.
Gemini
You tend to keep busy, Gemini, but under these Scorpio skies, it's time to slow down and tend to your garden. It is the Flower Moon, after all, and with it lighting up your sixth house of service, self-care, and health, you're being called to slow down and focus on your habits and routines.
Remember, if you don't make time for rest, your body will make it for you. Ask yourself which parts of your routine are working for you, which ones aren't, and make any necessary changes. While you're at it, feel free to indulge yourself a bit, as the Taurus sun loves a bit of luxury.
Cancer
Feeling passionate, Cancer? With this Scorpio full moon landing in your fifth house of creative expression and celebration, it's time to let yourself shine. To that end, is anything stopping you from shining?
Full moons are all about release, and with this one in fellow water sign Scorpio, your emotions are ready to spring forth. Channel them into art, music, or any other creative outlet—and don't forget to enjoy yourself in the process. Creating beauty through pain is what Scorpio does best, after all.
Leo
How are things at home, Leo? With this Scorpio full moon spotlighting your fourth house of home, family, and roots, that's your big focus right now. And given full moons are a time of letting go, it's possible you're wanting something to change at home.
With Scorpio's influence on this moon, of course, you're being encouraged to dig deeper into the subtle dynamics at play at home. Does a family relationship need repairing? Or perhaps it's time to physically clear out some clutter? Whatever the case may be, use the transformative energy of this moon to tend to your home.
Virgo
Your mind could feel overloaded under these moonbeams, Virgo, as they amp up your third house of communication and intellect. Not to mention, a ton of other planets (namely Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron) are all in Aries and your eighth house of intimacy and vulnerability.
All that to say, your words will carry more weight now—but you should watch out for being overly aggressive or combative. Remember to think before you speak, but don't forget to be authentic and true to yourself too. With Scorpio's transformative influence on this moon, you never know which conversations could be huge catalysts for change.
Libra
Time to tighten up your spending, Libra, as the Scorpio full moon lands in your second house of money, possessions, and material security. If budgeting has been a challenge, for instance, this is the perfect time to let go of any spending habits that are dragging you (and your bank account) down.
Remember that time is a resource too, so this full moon may also reveal ways in which you aren't investing your time or energy well. With a plethora of other celestial bodies in Aries (your seventh house of partnership), you could have important realizations around how your own self worth influences your closest relationships.
Scorpio
This is your full moon, Scorpio, spotlighting your first house of self and identity. You've officially reached the halfway point of the year since your birthday season, so this is like a checkpoint to assess how far you've come—and let go of anything you don't want going forward.
Think back to what's transpired since your birthday, and notice if it feels like something has been building up around your own identity since then. Now is the time to make that change, allowing yourself to make room for the new energy coming in by clearing out whatever is holding you back.
Sagittarius
Feeling vulnerable, Sagittarius? As the full Flower Moon makes its way through your 12th house of closure, endings, and the subconscious, you could be feeling more sensitive than usual. Nothing wrong with that! In fact, you need this cocoon moment so you can reemerge with newfound clarity and direction.
It's not always easy, but when you can dig deep—deeper than the limiting beliefs that hold you back—you unlock your dreams and deeper intuition. Speaking of, you'll definitely want to pay close attention to your dreams under these moonbeams.
Capricorn
Put yourself out there under this Scorpio full moon spotlight, Capricorn! It's activating your 11th house of networks and larger community, encouraging you to let go of things that keep you from engaging with your community. On the flip side, there's a lot of Aries energy in your fourth house of home and family right now, so this lunation could speak to finding a balance between your home and social life.
Ask yourself how you're showing up for your community, and beyond that, assess whether you're ready to put certain networks or group affiliations behind you. In either case, this moon is sure to remind you of the importance of the company you keep.
Aquarius
How are things going at work, Aquarius? With this full moon in Scorpio firing up your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career, you have the chance to make some serious power moves—or let go of something that's keeping you from making those moves, at least.
Full moons are about release, so this could look like redefining roles, better delegation, or even realizing your current job isn't fulfilling you anymore. In any case, ask yourself what matters most to you in your career, and start to take those steps to get it. With so many planets in Aries and your third house of communication, your influence is strong right now.
Pisces
The sky's the limit for you under this Scorpio full moon, Pisces, as it makes its way through your ninth house of expansion, higher learning, and travel. Of course, this is naturally a great time to take a spontaneous trip, if you like, but this moon may be more expansive for your mind.
Full moons are about letting go, so if you've been wanting to "break free" in some way, now is your chance. You might learn something that expands your mind, releasing outdated beliefs and opening you up to new philosophies and wisdom. In any case, this moon is connecting you to your larger vision.
The takeaway
With this full Flower Moon in Scorpio coming alongside a ton of other planets in Aries, the energy is transformative, inspiring, and potentially a bit aggressive. Trust that the insights and realizations that come up under this moon are intended to drive you forward—and don't forget to do a full moon ritual while you're at it.