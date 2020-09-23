If you’ve tried to lose weight this year and struggled to see any progress, chances are you’re making a common mistake: using an approach that’s not tailored to your individual needs.

Understanding how nature, biology, and modern life interact within your body can restore internal harmony and unlock your ability to achieve the healthy weight you've been working on. And this is even more essential right now as it is inextricably linked to metabolic health.

In my experience as an integrative M.D., sustainable weight loss happens when you optimize diet, hormones, exercise, and even mindset—by restoring balance to your individual chemistry.