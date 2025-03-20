Advertisement
Happy Astrological New Year! Here's Your Spring Equinox Horoscope
Not only has Aries season just begun, but it also marks the spring equinox and the start of the Astrological New Year. For the next four weeks, the sun is charging through the realm of the Ram, and depending on your zodiac sign, we each have something different to expect.
Here's what all 12 zodiac signs can expect this Aries season. (Don't forget to check your sun and rising signs!)
Aries
A new beginning awaits you, Aries, according to astrologer Astrid Bly. "Combined with the sun's return to your sign, your energy and joy will be infectious," Bly tells mindbodygreen.
You might even find people are more drawn to you during your season, so Bly says you should take the opportunity to introduce yourself to new acquaintances and make progress toward important goals.
Taurus
With the sun in Aries and your 12th house of endings and closure, Taurus, the past will be on your mind during the spring equinox. But Bly says that's by no means a bad thing!
"Taureans should listen to the lessons that their history has for them and be kind to themselves," she says, adding, "You'll want to take things slow, and enjoy the turn of the seasons."
Gemini
You have no problem socializing, Gemini, and with the sun moving through your 11th house of community and larger networks, Bly says you'll want to spend even more time with your friends.
"This talkative sign will benefit from time spent with their social circle, deepening the roots of existing relationships and planting the seeds for new connections to sprout later," Bly tells mindbodygreen.
Cancer
This spring equinox, Cancer, Bly says your focus is sure to be super-charged. That's because the fiery sun is moving through your 10th house of public image and legacy.
As such, you know what you want and you're determined to get it, according to Bly. "And your drive will catch people's attention without much effort on your part, potentially pulling you into the spotlight," she adds.
Leo
Feeling philosophical, Leo? According to Bly, you might find yourself sidetracked by intellectual pursuits this spring equinox. With the sun lighting up your ninth house of higher education, growth, and travel, you're looking to expand your horizons.
"You'll want to grow into the best version of yourself, whether through education and study, travel, or personal reflection," Bly tells mindbodygreen. In any case, embrace it!
Virgo
Feeling introspective, Virgo? As Bly tells mindbodygreen, you'll be drawn inward during the spring equinox, as the sun makes its way through your eighth house of intimacy, rebirth, and transformation. Don't be afraid to lean into whatever comes up.
"You can expect to start self-evaluating your different beliefs and viewpoints, both toward the outside world and themselves," Bly explains, adding to expect revelations and subtle—but important—improvements.
Libra
With the sun in your opposite sign, Libra, it's posting up in your seventh house of relationships. As such, Bly notes you may seek to revitalize or improve an existing relationship, whether with a love interest, a business partner, or someone else entirely.
"You should use the energy of the spring equinox to spend time with someone whose opinion and company you value, as you'll be favored to strengthen that bond," Bly tells mindbodygreen.
Scorpio
How is your daily routine looking these days, Scorpio? The Aries sun is moving through your sixth house of self-care and organization, so Bly notes you'll be motivated to reexamine your daily regimen and schedule now—and make any necessary changes.
That way, she says, you can identify ways to improve your overall happiness and wellness. "This is an excellent time for you to set goals that will be fulfilling in the long term," she adds.
Sagittarius
Feeling creative, Sagittarius? You very well might be, with the energizing sun lighting up your fifth house of creativity, passion, and expression. As Bly tells mindbodygreen, you may also feel inclined to experience art along with creating it this spring equinox.
"Sagittarius will benefit from pursuing their interests and simply indulging in the activities they find most interesting, as the fresh energy of spring gives them a boost," she says.
Capricorn
As the sun spends time in your fourth house of home and family, Capricorn, you might be feeling especially sentimental, wanting to spend more time at home and/or with your loved ones.
As Bly adds, this could be the family of your birth, or it may be the family you've chosen for yourself. "Either way," she says, "this sign will want to be at home, with the people who make them feel safe!"
Aquarius
Around the time of the spring equinox, Aquarius, Bly says you'll begin to focus on the future. With the sun in your third house of information and communication, you could find yourself energized and inspired to start chasing after your goals, she tells mindbodygreen.
"However, you'll also be empowered in your interactions with others, expressing yourself with grace and improving your connections even while you're on the move," Bly adds.
Pisces
Money on your mind, Pisces? According to Bly, this spring equinox will encourage you to focus on prosperity—and what that word means to you. You can thank the sun moving through your second house of finances and material security for that!
"You'll focus on the things in your life that fulfill you most, but you'll also find yourself called to identify the ways that you can improve, in order to cultivate long-term stability and abundance," Bly explains.
The takeaway
Aries is a fire sign that knows what it wants—and gets after it with no apologies. Under the Aries sun for the next four weeks, regardless of your sign, allow this courageous and bold energy to help you take steps forward into spring, and the Astrological New Year as a whole.