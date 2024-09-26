Many men are not raised to be as in touch with their emotions, Henry notes, so if this has never been your husband's thing, it shouldn't be alarming. But if you've noticed your husband has shifted toward being more private and less open with you than he has been in the past, that might be a sign that something is off. "Think about how much he talks to you and opens up about his fears and plans," Henry says. "If your husband has become more closed off to you, this could be a sign that his feelings have changed."