“My husband doesn’t love me anymore.”

Maybe this heart-wrenching thought has crossed your mind recently. If so, there are two things to recognize right way: Firstly, even though there may be some signs your husband isn’t in love with you, you can’t know for sure until you actually talk to him about what’s going on. There may be an infinite number of reasons why your husband might feel distant or seem unloving in the moment, even though he may still be in love with you.

Secondly—and most crucially—if you’re worried that your husband isn’t in love with you, you have a problem whether or not that turns out to be true. Even if nothing has changed at all in your husband’s feelings for you, the fact that you’re questioning his feelings at all is a signal that something needs to change in the relationship so that you can feel more secure.

We reached out to couples therapists about how to know if your husband is still in love with you and what to do either way.