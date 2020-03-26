4 Ways To Bring Passion Back Into A Relationship

Passion is work; there's no doubt about it. And perhaps ironically, honoring the importance of "play" itself actually requires quite a bit of work. But of course, the definition of "work" here doesn't mean it's unpleasant or rote. It implies allowing yourself to become fully engaged and tuned into an activity. Paying attention to your needs, to your lover's needs, and communicating them is work. And this work is 100% essential for a passionate sex life.

Most animals who mate and stay together engage in a mating dance. Once, I watched two swans mirror each other's movements, dip their heads in turn and in rhythm, slowly entwine their necks, and sway away and toward each other. It was a perfect, coordinated, totally synchronized dance. The swans were oblivious to me coming nearer and nearer because they only had eyes for each other.

Basically, passion comes when we give our attention totally to sex (hint, turn your cellphone off) and truly tune into the mating dance. When we get distracted by a focus on performance—how we look to our observing ego—we never reach this level of presence. Linda, for instance, explained to me, "I thought I was bored in bed with Sam. But I was just busy worrying about being sexy and seething about our fights. Now I realize that I just wasn't paying attention!"

All this reminded me of a moment when I was learning Argentine Tango. One night, I danced with a new and very experienced partner. He suddenly stopped in the middle of the crowded floor and said, "What are you doing?" "Dancing," I replied. "No," he explained, "You are off in your head, figuring out the steps and grading how good they are. You are not with me, and you are not feeling the rhythm of this music. You don't have to prove how good you are to me. Just stay with me, tune in, and let the feeling move you—let my signals move you. The dance is not the steps. It's how we are together."

In other words, my dancing partner explained the essence of truly passionate love to me. Don't just hear the music in your relationship. Listen to it. Honor it. And, of course, dance your heart out to it!