4 Ways To Bring Passion Back Into A Relationship

All this reminded me of a moment when I was learning Argentine Tango. One night, I danced with a new and very experienced partner. He suddenly stopped in the middle of the crowded floor and said, "What are you doing?" "Dancing," I replied. "No," he explained, "You are off in your head, figuring out the steps and grading how good they are. You are not with me, and you are not feeling the rhythm of this music. You don't have to prove how good you are to me. Just stay with me, tune in, and let the feeling move you—let my signals move you. The dance is not the steps. It's how we are together."