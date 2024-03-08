Advertisement
The Last New Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Coming—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
Each new moon marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle, and this time around, it's in the sign of dreamy Pisces. It also happens to be the last new moon of the astrological year, and will be exact on Sunday, March 10, at 5:02 a.m. EST.
New moons represent fresh starts, setting intentions, and planting seeds, and with Pisces being a sign all about idealism but also illusion, we'll be thinking about the kinds of intentions we really want to set for the coming astrological new year on March 19.
And depending where this new moon falls in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
It's time to go deep, Aries, with this new moon landing in your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. In fact, according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, now's the time to ask what your subconscious is trying to reveal to you.
"What dreams does your inner child have that you have yet to explore? Now's the time to do it," Quinn explains, adding that your dreams could be telling you things now as well, in order to take you forward into your innermost desires.
Taurus
Now's a great time to connect to your people, Taurus, as the new moon highlights your 11th house of larger community and networks. As Quinn notes, leaning on your community can help push you forward right now.
"Whatever your dreams are, your community is there to support you in taking it further," she tells mindbodygreen, adding to also use this time to be social and get out into the world. "Your social battery can handle it right now and it is needed," Quinn adds.
Gemini
How are things looking on the career front, Gemini? According to Quinn, with this new moon landing in your 10th house of public image and career, your career is looking for an up-level, and this is the season for it.
She suggests asking yourself what big dream(s) you have for your career, and to go for it! "Now is the time to take the chance. Allow yourself to dream about what could be and what your purpose could look like with no limits, and manifest it," Quinn adds.
Cancer
Set your sights far and wide under this new moon, Cancer, as it's set to peak in your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and expansion. As Quinn explains, you might be seeking more for your life right now, and this is the perfect time to plant those seeds.
"You want to know more, do more, and see more, so if you can travel or at least plan a trip somewhere you want to go, dream far," she tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Whatever new knowledge you are seeking might lead to answers to your deeper calling."
Leo
Feeling deep, Leo? As the new moon lands in your eighth house of death-and-rebirth, intimacy, and sex, Quinn says you could be feeling the urge to open up in new ways for the sake of your own transformation.
The deeper you can go with yourself and others now, the closer you get to expanding your own desires and manifestations, "so don't shy away from that courageous heart of yours," Quinn says, adding to to tap into what makes you feel alive—even if it scares you.
Virgo
Looking to couple up, Virgo? Or perhaps improve an existing relationship? Now's your chance, Quinn says, with this new moon landing your seventh house of partnerships. As she explains, "It might be time for a new relationship to begin for you, whether in work or in love."
But whether you're in a relationship or not, she says, "At the least, allow yourself to dream," adding that dreamy and romantic Pisces season is a great time to take things to the next level with a special someone.
Libra
Focus on yourself (and your health), Libra! With the new moon spotlighting your sixth house self care, health, and routine, this is a perfect opportunity to refresh your approach to those areas. And as Quinn notes, it's also a permission slip to indulge in things that help you unplug, like a massage, for example.
And remember that self care isn't selfish. "It might give you the space you need for some clarity, and consistency in your habits can lead to greater results within your manifestations," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Scorpio
Feeling inspired, Scorpio? Whatever it is that "lights you up," this is the time to lean into it, as the new moon lands in your fifth house creativity, passion, and fertility, Quinn explains.
With a marked new beginning in your fifth house, this is the perfect opportunity to allow your passions creative expression to guide you forward to your own personal freedom, according to Quinn. Whatever that looks like, plant those seeds, because they will bear fruit.
Sagittarius
How are things at home, Sagittarius? With the new moon landing in your fourth house of home and family, Quinn says, this is an excellent opportunity to reconfigure anything at home that could use your love, whether that's a literal reno-project or something more emotional.
Maybe it's time to move, build a new addition to your home, or otherwise address the needs of the people you live with. "These are the questions at hand, and Pisces is here to kind of think of everybody's needs," Quinn adds.
Capricorn
Skip the small talk, Capricorn—this new moon lands in your third house of communication and ideas, so Quinn says it's time to say what you need to say. Sometimes that's easier said than done, but according to her, speaking up will only help in whatever manifestations you're working towards.
"Don't be afraid to speak your truth and watch how it has a ripple effect. You could also be asked to speak on something that is a passion or dream of yours as well," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Aquarius
How's your financial budget looking, Aquarius? According to Quinn, this new moon landing in your second house of possessions and finances means you have abundance coming your way. But only if you know how to manage it!
Lucky for you, this new moon is a great chance to get your finances in order and set intentions for material prosperity. Whether you experience a financial windfall or a raise at work, "It's time for your dreams to actualize during Pisces season," Quinn adds.
Pisces
Happy birthday season, Pisces! This is your new moon, and that means it lands in your first house of self and identity. It's giving "new chapter." It's giving "reinvention." And according to Quinn, it's also your season to shine—and manifest.
As such, now's your chance to get clear on what you're really seeking in life, and be extra intentional. "The energy is potent for you right now. Be in tune with your intuition to the utmost and make sure you are prioritizing yourself," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
The takeaway
Pisces is the whimsical dreamer of the zodiac, and under this new moon, we can all tap into that energy to dream big and set the wheels in motion. By the Pisces full moon six months from now, you might just find that big goals yield big results.
