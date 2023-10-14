Your Sign-By-Sign Guide To October's New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra
It's a big weekend in the cosmos; Not only do we have a new moon in Libra on the horizon, but it's a solar eclipse, which is going to kick off a two-week eclipse portal that lasts until the Taurus full moon at the end of the month.
This a momentous moon to be sure, but depending on where it falls in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect—here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Aries, with this new moon in your opposite sign of Libra, it lands in your seventh house of partnership. According to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, that means your relationships could be particularly highlighted during this eclipse weekend—and they need your attention.
"This also might be a time that they're inviting new people into their life, so it's going to be good and bountiful. People are probably going to be coming to them and offering to help and move things forward that they're trying to work on," Quinn adds.
Taurus
Taurus, this new moon solar eclipse lands in your sixth house of self care, routine, and service, according to Quinn. As such, this is an excellent time to focus on yourself and your needs, because new moons (and eclipses) offer a big change for change or forward movement.
"They're being encouraged to mix up their routine right now to make space for new, so instead of getting stuck in the humdrum of every day things, trying to add in something new takes care of themselves—because they will be rewarded within doing that," Quinn adds.
Gemini
Feeling expressive, Gemini? Under these new moon solar eclipse, it might feel hard not to be. As Quinn explains, it's bringing attention to your fifth house of creativity, expression, fertility, and passion. In other words: Whatever is calling to you right now, it's time to go for it.
"For Gemini, the question is, What are you being called to so create? To share?" Quinn says, adding, "It's really time to get into what makes them feel most passionate—that needs their attention the most right now."
Cancer
Feeling homey, Cancer? That's definitely not foreign territory for you, and this new moon solar eclipse is amping it up, as it lands in your fourth house of family and home. And according to Quinn, you can expect some shifts on the homefront and in your foundations under this moon.
Whether it's welcoming new people into your home, moving, or seeing the foundation of your home life and stability in a completely different way, be open to these changes. Sometimes the unexpected can be a welcome and positive change–but only if we're open to it.
Leo
With the new moon solar eclipse landing in your third house of communication and local neighborhoods, Leo, your ability to broaden your mind through connection is strong. As Quinn says, you could be having conversations that shift your perspective or open new doors, so be open to them.
"It's also a great opportunity for Leos to express themselves and really feel heard," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding, "If they're really trying to get ideas out there and talk about things, this is going to be a time where people are going to be really receptive to hearing them."
Virgo
Money on your mind, Virgo? It should be, because you've got real potential to make money moves happen at this time. New moons offer new beginnings, and eclipses, unexpected change. Put it all together, Quinn tells mindbodygreen, and you've got a strong opportunity for financial gain.
Whether you're looking at a raise in your job, investing, or even changing the way you see and think about money and abundance, this is a chance to allow new perspectives to come in, Quinn says.
Libra
This is a big moment for you Libra, as the new moon solar eclipse is in your sign, and thus landing in your first house of self and identity. According to Quinn, this energy is asking you how you're redefining yourself for this next chapter. "Especially since they mark the start of this solar eclipse portal, this is a fated time for them for a shift in their identity," Quinn explains.
If you've felt like you had change or a big shift brewing that you haven't been able to take the leap on, you might feel ready to do it now. As Quinn puts it, "This eclipse is just barging right through and saying, 'Now's the time for these changes to be made to your total foundation of self.'"
Scorpio
This could be a particularly transformative new moon solar eclipse for you, Scorpio, as it falls in your 12th house of the subconscious, endings, and closure. And if there's any sign that can struggle with letting things go, Scorpio, let's be honest—it's you.
"So this energy is asking Scorpio to let go of old beliefs so they have more space to let in the new," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Especially since this new moon is marked with the eclipse, it's like they're having a spiritual awakening that's starting a new path."
Sagittarius
Feeling social, Sag? With the new moon solar eclipse falling in your 11th house of networks and collectives, your relationship to community could be shifting right now. According to Quinn, you're going to be looking at (and thinking about) your greater support systems.
She recommends asking yourself where you really want to be involved, and further, for what reasons? "Libra energy is really helping them to align with these revised new values that they have, and how that has them show up in the greater community," Quinn adds.
Capricorn
You almost always have your job on your mind, Capricorn, so you might be excited to know this new moon solar eclipse lands in your 10th house of career and public image. And according to Quinn, this could look like getting rewarded at work, being given a new opportunity, or even reframing the way you think about your career and public image.
Her best advice? Don't let your need for long term growth make you hold on to things that are stagnant. "Let the change come in. Capricorns can definitely be super long term-focused, so they might not want to let go of something—but it's letting go of things that might allow for them to be rewarded," Quinn adds.
Aquarius
Feeling expansive, Aquarius? Under this new moon solar eclipse, which lands in your ninth house expansion and travel, the sky's the limit for you and nothing feels like too much to bite off. According to Quinn, you might feel encouraged to travel, or figuratively broaden your horizons with new knowledge.
"Their perspective is almost having rebrand, a shift, and allowing it to happen is really is what's going to broaden their horizons," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding not to be afraid to break that glass ceiling.
Pisces
This new moon solar eclipse could feel particularly potent for you, Pisces, as it falls in your eighth house of transformation, death and rebirth, and intimacy. According to Quinn, you might be shedding old parts of yourself that you used to be attached to—whether it's people, places, or things—in order to make room for something new.
Allow this transformation to happen and know that you're worthy of it, she says, adding that with every ending comes a new beginnings, even for the most empathetic Pisces out there.
The takeaway
This new moon didn't come to play, asking us all to get out of our comfort zones and let things go in order to create space for something new—and something better. Expect the unexpected, and above all, remember it is a Libra new moon, and Libra is all about striking a balance.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.