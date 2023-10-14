It's a big weekend in the cosmos; Not only do we have a new moon in Libra on the horizon, but it's a solar eclipse, which is going to kick off a two-week eclipse portal that lasts until the Taurus full moon at the end of the month.

This a momentous moon to be sure, but depending on where it falls in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect—here's what to know.

Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.