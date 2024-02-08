Advertisement
February's New Moon Is Here & This Is What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know
Every new moon ushers in a new lunar cycle, and this time around, it's in the sign of rebellious Aquarius. It also happens to be a super moon, and it will be exact on Friday, February 9, at 5:59 p.m. EST.
New moons mark new beginnings, setting intentions, and planting seeds, and with Aquarius being a sign all about individuality but simultaneously collectivism, we'll all be thinking big.
But depending on where this new moon falls in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
Put your party hat on, Aries—it's time to network! With the new moon landing in your 11th house or larger communities, explains astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, you're the life of the party right now.
"It's time to lean into your social community and get involved in social issues that matter to you," she explains, adding, "And as you work on your manifestations this new moon, lean on the support of your friends to help you get the word out on what it is that you're doing."
Taurus
You're in an excellent position to make strides in your career under this new moon, Taurus, as it falls in your tenth house of career and public image, according to Quinn. "Your career is shining," she says, adding that you're up-leveling, and it's time for a promotion or a feature on your work.
"Be prepared to speak on your work, as the influence of air sign Aquarius is all about sharing your gifts and innovative ideas," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Gemini
Feeling expansive, Gemini? With the Aquarius new moon in your ninth house of higher learning and travel, you might just have the itch to travel somewhere new—or learn something new, for that matter.
"It's time to take on a new study. Let your curiosity run wild right now; learn a new skill or a new technology or innovation," Quinn explains, noting that making some travel plans with your nearest and dearest, or even planning a solo trip, is a great idea now. (And Aquarius does love to go do things on its own, Quinn adds.)
Cancer
This could be a particularly potent time for a new beginning for you, Cancer, as it the new moon lands in your eighth house of transformation and intimacy. And according to Quinn, it's time to get deep not only with yourself, but with those that are closest to you.
Come out of your shell and get vulnerable in your intimate relationships, she suggests. It might feel uncomfortable at first, but "it'll create more possibility and space, and even allow you to create more space from your emotions and take a philosophical approach to them—so they can move someplace new with the help of Aquarius' influence," Quinn explains.
Leo
This new moon has an emphasis on your closest relationships, Leo, as it falls in your seventh house of partnerships. According to Quinn, it's encouraging new relationships to bud in your love life—and even your work life.
"Get in touch with what inspires and invigorates change and growth within you, and lean more into that. Your soulmates light you up, so it's a time to question who those are," Quinn says. And with Aquarius' influence leading you down your spiritual path and connecting you with soul ties and soul-centered work partnerships, prepare for an answer!
Virgo
Time to do what you best Virgo—nail down your routine! With the new moon landing in your sixth house of self-care, service, and routine (the house associated with your sign), Quinn says you've got permission to put yourself first.
Whether it's decluttering your closest, getting into a new routine at the gym, or perfecting your meal prep plan, "get into a flow with your self-care and routine that keeps you on your A game," Quinn says, adding, "If you need to change it up, take the time to try new ideas."
Libra
Ask yourself what makes you feel passionate, Libra. With the new moon in Aquarius landing in your fifth house of expression and creativity, Quinn says, you're meant to allow your heart to guide you to new horizons and change.
"When you lead from your creative, passionate, and most authentic expression," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, "You will find your purpose and your path." And P.S., Aquarius' influence wants you to fill your cup first—and then you can fill everyone else's, she adds.
Scorpio
How are things going on the home front, Scorpio? As the new moon in Aquarius lands in your fourth house of family and home, Quinn says, you can ask yourself what new energy your home and family dynamics are looking for. Now's the time to plant those seeds!
"Maybe it's a good time to brainstorm some new ideas in the house—ways that you can all engage with each other and create a sense of community in the home," Quinn tells mindbdoygreen, adding to have fun together and spark inspiration amongst yourselves.
Sagittarius
Feeling chatty, Sagittarius? With the new moon focusing in on your third house of communication, Quinn says it's time to speak up and get things off your chest. And when it comes to using your voice, remember to align it with your highest self!
As Quinn explains, "Tell folks what it is you're envisioning and dreaming. There is a power in your voice and conviction right now—just make sure that it is for your highest good and that of humanity."
Capricorn
Money on your mind, Capricorn? With the new moon in Aquarius landing in your second house of possessions and financial stability, you could be dreaming up new ways to get your bag. As Quinn explains, your material life could be looking for a refresh—as could your mindset around it.
"Take into account how you think about abundance. As you give to your community, you will also receive," she tells mindbodygreen, adding to think about your investments, and even look into new tech innovations as a way to create new pathways to abundance.
Aquarius
This is your new moon, Aquarius, landing in your first house of self identity. "It is your time to shine," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, as you step into a new chapter in your life.
If there's anything you've been wanting to do but putting on the back burner, she says, now's the time to do it. In this chapter, no more holding back! As Quinn says, "Trust that the universe has your back and go for it. What is of your highest good is in alignment with you right now, and your community wants to celebrate you. Embrace all of the love."
Pisces
It's possible you're feeling sentimental under this new moon, Pisces, as it lands in your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. According to Quinn, it's ultimately a time for you to lean into your fears, insecurities, and curiosities with your inner child.
"The more you make space for your inner child, the more success and new pathways will form for you," she tells mindbodygreen, adding that our shadows always lead way to the light—especially with the influence of an Aquarius moon, which wants us to explore our spirituality.
The takeaway
Aquarius is the water bearer of the zodiac, and under this new moon, we can all tap into that energy to hold space for our emotional world while envisioning a brighter future for humanity. By the Aquarius full moon six months from now, you might just find that innovative and new ways of doing things can yield unprecedented results.
