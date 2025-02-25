Advertisement
What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Last New Moon Of The Astrological Year
It's officially Pisces season, and that means spring—and the Astrological New Year—are just weeks away. But before that, we have a new moon in Pisces on the horizon, bringing in fresh waves of joy and optimism.
This new moon will be exact on Thursday, February 27, at 7:45 p.m. EST, but depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
P.S. Don't forget to check your sun and rising sign!
Aries
It's time to tie up those loose ends, Aries, as this new moon in Pisces moves through your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. With your birthday season just around the corner, this is your final push to the finish line—or is it the starting line?
You could be finishing up a big project right now, or otherwise closing something down. The 12th house also happens to be associated with Pisces, which is a sign all about dreams, illusions, and spirituality.
As such, you may feel more spiritually attuned under this moon, so pay close attention to your dreams and any intuitive insights that come through.
Taurus
Feeling social, Taurus? As this new moon lands in your 11th house of larger community and networks, this is a perfect time for you to put your networking hat on and connect to the communities around you.
With Pisces at the wheel of this moon, you could even be feeling more compassionate and inclined to step up and make a difference.
The 11th house is also associated with Aquarius, so think humanitarian, progressive, and rebellious. No idea is too grand or far-off under these moonbeams, Taurus. Dare to dream big.
Gemini
If you've been itching to make some career moves, Gemini, you're in luck. This Pisces new moon highlights your 10th house of public image and career, giving you the push you need to make waves at your job. Only you can say whether that's a raise, a promotion, or a career pivot in general, but know that you're supported in doing so right now.
This moon might remind you of your deeper spiritual reasons for doing the work that you do, as well. You could feel a fresh burst of creative energy around a project or a problem your department is facing, for instance.
Trust your gut right now, Gemini, especially as it concerns your career and legacy.
Cancer
Feeling inspired, Cancer? With this new moon in a fellow water sign, Pisces, you're feeling keyed up in your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and expansion. You might be something of a homebody yourself, but under this moon, you're feeling inspired to spread your wings.
New moons are a chance to start something new, so you might literally take a vacation to expand your vision, but you could also start a new book, course, or workshop and learn something new.
After all, expansion happens on the inside as well, and it's good for you to come out of your shells—physical, mental, and spiritual!
Leo
This could be an especially sensitive new moon for you, Leo, as it opens up your eighth house of death and rebirth, intimacy, and sex. And in dreamy and intuitive Pisces, you're being encouraged to open up in new ways, even wearing your heart on your sleeve.
And if anyone has the heart of a lion, it's you, but that doesn't mean being vulnerable always comes easy. Just know that under these moonbeams, deeper intimacy is available to you, if only you can meet halfway.
Whether that's a deeper connection with yourself or those closest to you, well, that's up for you to decide.
Virgo
How are things looking on the partnership front, Virgo? Whether you're looking to couple up or you're already taken, this new moon lands in your seventh house of long-term partnership, amping up your relationship life. This house also deals with business agreements, so you could see developments with professional partners too.
In any case, this new moon invites you to keep things interesting. Let Pisces' whimsical and sweet nature encourage you to find more softness and spirituality within your relationships. If you're single and looking for love, this energy is incredibly supportive of romance in general, so don't be afraid to put yourself out there.
Libra
It's time for you to carve out some time for you, Libra. With the new moon getting cozy in your sixth house of self-care, routine, and health, the most important thing you can do for yourself right now is refresh your daily routines. It's not a bad deal for you, considering you love a good pampering session.
With the energy of the new moon encouraging starting fresh, you might try a new workout routine, pick up a new morning ritual, or even indulge in a reiki session. Anything you can do to refresh your spirit and "get your ducks in a row," so to speak, is a great idea now.
Scorpio
Ready to unleash your creativity, Scorpio? With the Pisces new moon moving through your fifth house of creativity, passion, and fertility, you could feel especially inspired or lit up. Creativity doesn't always mean picking up a paintbrush—it's in the way we move, speak, and show up for others.
Let your passion and excitement move you under this moon, leaning into the people, places, and things that make you feel alive. Pisces is a sign closely connected with joy and spirituality, so allow yourself to express those things uninhibitedly.
Sagittarius
How are things on the home front, Sagittarius? With the new moon landing in your fourth house of home and family, things might need a refresh—literally or energetically.
You might go the literal route and do some redecorating, organizing, or even look for a new home altogether. But this moon could also speak to the dynamics within the home, such as with roommates, family, or children. With Pisces influence on this moon, remember to lead with compassion.
Capricorn
Feeling chatty, Capricorn? With this new moon landing in your third house of communication, information, and ideas, now's not the time to bite your tongue. Your words carry even more weight and value now, so wield them wisely, but don't be afraid to let yourself be heard.
You could have fresh insights or ideas come to you, and you're being encouraged to share them. Never underestimate how much can grow from planting a seed, and sometimes, planting a seed looks like simply sharing your truth with others.
Aquarius
Money on your mind, Aquarius? As this Pisces new moon gallivants through your second house of material security and finances, you could have a windfall coming your way. If not a windfall, you can at least make some money moves right now.
Think about assessing your budget and making any necessary changes, or even acquiring a new asset or investment that could bring you a big return in the future. This new moon brings optimism and intuitive hits, so follow your gut when it points to something positive.
Pisces
It's your birthday season, Pisces, and that means this is your new moon. You'll be feeling it most in your first house of self and identity, so consider this like a personal rebrand. What are you hoping for in this next chapter of your life? This new moon is your opportunity to set those intentions.
Connect to your dreams but more importantly, your joys. If nothing else, connect to the optimism and refreshing energy this moon ushers in for you, and let yourself get excited about what's to come.
The takeaway
Pisces is the intuitive dreamer of the zodiac, and under this new moon, we can all tap into our inner mystic. By the Pisces full moon six months from now, you might just find that big goals yield big results.