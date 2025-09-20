There's A New Moon In Virgo On The Horizon—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
Virgo season is somehow already winding down, but not without another new moon first! In case you missed it, we had a Virgo new moon last month at the very beginning of Virgo season, and this month, we have a rare double-header with a second new moon in this dutiful, organized sign. Plus, this new moon also brings a partial solar eclipse along with it!
The new moon will be exact on Sunday, September 21, at 3:54 p.m. EDT, but depending on where Virgo lands in your birth chart, we all have something a little different to expect—here's what to know.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
You've been taking plenty of time to focus on yourself, Aries, and you're going to keep it going under this new moon solar eclipse. That's because it's activating your sixth house of daily routines, health, organization, and self care. And with the eclipse at play, you're being encouraged to both reflect and act on your reflections.
You might pick up a new healthy habit, or feel more motivated to stick to a new routine. Think back to the intentions you set at the new moon last month, and try to stick with them! Whatever the case may be, take it slow and go easy on yourself. Eclipses are intense, and you're meant to tend to yourself right now.
Taurus
Your creative sparks are flying, Taurus, as the Virgo new moon solar eclipse revs up your fifth house passion, self expression, and joy. If there's a passion project you've been working on (or thinking about), you'll likely feel particularly motivated to get it done now. Not to mention, this is also the sector of your chart that rules flirting and casual relationships—has anyone new caught your eye?
Follow your heart under this powerful eclipse, and know that it will never lead you astray. The fifth house is all about letting yourself be seen, heard, and witnessed, so don't be afraid to take up space and express yourself without apology. If doubts or limiting beliefs from your past pop up, remember that the only way out is through.
Gemini
How are things looking on the home front, Gemini? With this new moon in Virgo landing in your fourth house of home and family, that's your top priority right now. Whether it's literally moving house, redecorating, or reorganizing your space, you could give your physical home a revamp.
But the fourth house also speaks to family dynamics, particularly with maternal relationships. If a relationship within your home could use more of your attention right now, you can bring some much-needed care and devotion into the mix. Remember, Virgo is all about pragmatism and selfless service, so when in doubt, keep it simple and considerate.
Cancer
Feeling chatty, Cancer? We hope so, because this Virgo new moon solar eclipse is moving through your third house of communication and information. That said, you're being encouraged to use your voice right now, just remember your words will carry even more weight than usual.
New moons are all about fresh starts and new beginnings, and with the eclipse at play, you could notice past patterns around communication blocks coming up. Pay attention to these blocks, and know that they're coming up so you can see a new path forward. And speaking of paying attention, remain open in conversations you have at this time—they could be planting seeds for the future.
Leo
You're homing in on your finances under this new moon solar eclipse, Leo, as it activates your second house of possessions, material security, and money. If you planted any financial seeds under last month's new moon, check in with them again now and keep the momentum going.
Virgo is a sign that values pragmatism and tangible results, so take calculated steps to make those money moves. And in case you didn't know, the second house also rules self worth—so this powerful new moon could also bring up themes around your own self worth as well. You deserve everything you desire; Don't forget that.
Virgo
Happy birthday, Virgo! It's been quite a busy few weeks for you, with the sun moving through your first house of self image and these eclipses absolutely rocking your world. Now, with the new moon in your first house for the second time in four weeks, you can double down on your birthday milestones.
New moons are always about starting fresh, but you have an extra special opportunity for personal growth and starting a new chapter right now. It's rare to have two consecutive new moons in your sign, so take advantage of this opportunity for reflection and planting seeds. When you make a deeper commitment to yourself—and your intuition—the universe pays attention.
Libra
New moons might typically be a time for starting fresh, Libra, but this one could bring up themes around closure for you. Virgo is the sign just before yours, after all, which means this new moon solar eclipse is passing through your 12th house of endings, closure, healing, and the subconscious mind.
You could have new realizations, or realizations you had during last month's Virgo new moon might come up again for reexamination. The 12th house also rules dreams and spirituality, so pay extra close attention to your intuition and/or any messages that come to you in your dreams. In any case, this is the reset you didn't know you needed ahead of your upcoming birthday season.
Scorpio
You aren't exactly the most social zodiac sign of the bunch, Scorpio, but under this Virgo new moon solar eclipse, it might behoove you to put yourself out there. That's because this moon is making its way through your 11th house of larger community and networks, encouraging you to make new connections, connect to your community, and even broaden your global reach.
The 11th house is a collective-centric house, so you could feel inspired or motivated to contribute to a cause you care about. The contacts you make now could even have longterm potential, whether you collaborate on a future project or join forces in an organization. Allow yourself to show up for others, and you'll find they show up for you too.
Sagittarius
Hope you're ready to make some career moves, Sagittarius, because this Virgo new moon solar eclipse is landing in your 10th house of career, public image, and destiny. This is a big moment for you, especially considering Virgo squares your natal sun. In other words, the pressure is on, but you're more than up for the task.
In fact, you could already be cooking up some special projects at work, since we had another Virgo new moon just four weeks ago. The seeds you planted then could start bearing fruit now, so keep that momentum going and stay focused. Don't be afraid to lean into more responsibility, more recognition at work, or even starting fresh in your career altogether, if it feels right.
Capricorn
Feeling expansive, Capricorn? With last month's new moon in Virgo, you were being encouraged to broaden your horizons—and this month's new moon solar eclipse doubles down on that motivation, landing in your ninth house of travel and higher learning once more.
This part of your chart does rule adventure and travel, but it can also speak to expanding your mind. You might be inspired to pick up a new course or field of study, or even have a surprising experience that shifts your usual way of thinking. With the eclipse at play, expect the unexpected, and trust that the revelations and experiences you have now are intended to push you out of your comfort zone.
Aquarius
For a sign that cringes at the thought of vulnerability, Aquarius, you might be feeling surprisingly tender under this new moon solar eclipse. It's the second time the Virgo new moon is landing in your eighth house of intimacy and transformation, so think back to the themes that came up for you under last month's new moon.
You might feel more open to expressing yourself in new ways, connecting deeper to those closest to you. On the other hand, the eighth house also rules shared assets and merging resources, so if an opportunity to join financial forces with someone comes up at this time, it might be advantageous for you to do so.
Pisces
Virgo is your opposite sign, Pisces, so that means this Virgo new moon solar eclipse will be influencing your seventh house of longterm partnership and commitment. Think back four weeks ago to the last new moon—what came up in your relationships around then? These themes will likely pop up again now.
Whether you're single or booed up, you have another opportunity to give your love life a reset. You could meet someone new, of course, but this energy could also relate to how you show up in romance and longterm partnership. And BTW, this area of your chart also deals with business partnerships, so be sure to watch out for opportunities on that front as well.
The takeaway
All throughout Virgo season and this current eclipse season, you've likely had the same themes, realizations, and insights coming up. No matter your sign, this new moon gives us a chance to "seal the deal," as it were, encouraging us to take the practical and tangible steps necessary to stay on track.