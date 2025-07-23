Advertisement
What To Know For July's New Moon In Leo, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Leo season has officially begun, and with it, we have a new moon in Leo heading our way. This new moon arrives Thursday, July 24, at 3:11 p.m. EDT, and in bold and charismatic Leo, we could all be feeling more confident as a result.
Of course, depending on where this moon lands in your birth chart, we all have something a little different to expect. Here's what to know, based on your zodiac sign.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
Feeling passionate, Aries? With this new moon in fellow fire sign, Leo, it's landing in your fifth house of creative expression—the very house associated with Leo to begin with.
As such, you're definitely tapping into the Leo spirit, making this an excellent time to dive into your own creativity, and further, express it. Leo's whole game is owning their stage and shining their light, and that's what you're being called to do. Follow your passion and do not apologize for being the main character.
Taurus
With the new moon landing in your fourth house of home and family, Taurus, your home life could potentially use a little extra love right now. With Leo being one of the more dramatic signs—not to mention Mercury retrograde at play—it's possible miscommunications at home have been stirring.
But under these moonbeams, you have the opportunity to reset. Leo's influence could remind you of what you deserve, so do what you can to make your home life (and the relationships within) supportive of that.
Gemini
Feeling chatty, Gemini? That's your typical M.O., and with this new moon highlighting your third house of communication (the house your sign is associated with), you're getting a double dose of that energy.
And with Leo influencing this new moon, it's pushing you to embrace star-power, step into the spotlight, and let yourself be heard. If there's something you've been wanting to say, you better believe now is the time to say it. Just remember, Mercury is retrograde and your words carry more weight right now, so use them wisely!
Cancer
Set your sights on your finances, Cancer, as this Leo new moon bolsters your second house of possessions, money, and material security. If you've been wanting to plant seeds in your material life (i.e. investments, savings, etc.), now is the time to do it.
Just remember, given the influence of Leo on this moon, remember to fill your cup and prioritize yourself—even if you feel inclined to take care of everybody else. Time is an investment too, and if you don't give enough of it to yourself, you won't see the gains you're looking for.
Leo
This is your new moon, Leo! If you're feeling like you're turning a new leaf, it probably has something to do with your birthday season—coupled with this new moon landing in your first house identity. In other words? You're cosmically supported right now, especially with the upcoming Lion's Gate portal on August 8.
Your manifesting abilities are high right now, so this is a great time to call in and attract what you're seeking. And if you're unsure of what you're truly seeking, of course, this could be a moment for you to do a bit of soul searching.
Virgo
With your birthday season on deck, Virgo, this new moon in Leo lands in your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. It might not be the lightest energy, but it is an important opportunity for you to start healing old patterns.
With the influence of Leo—a self-assured and confident sign—remember that you deserve everything you're looking for. If limiting beliefs or illusions have been keeping you from owning your desires, you can start fresh under these moonbeams. Pay close attention to your dreams, as well, which could provide spiritual insight right now.
Libra
Time to put your networking hat on, Libra! That's no problem for your social sign to begin with, and with the new moon in your 11th house of larger community, it's a great time for you to be outgoing and revel in your social connections.
You could be showing up extra loud in your own larger communities, but it could also be the case that your community is showing up for you. Either way, you definitely have a spotlight under this moon, and it's only right that you own it. Allow yourself to take up space knowing that you are already a positive force in the world.
Scorpio
How are things on the career-front, Scorpio? With this new moon landing in your 10th house of public image and career, you have a chance to set some intentions around moving your public image or career forward. Whether that's a promotion, pivoting careers altogether, or reaching new audiences, it's all on the table right now.
Just remember, we are still in Mercury retrograde, so be wary of miscommunications, looking before you leap, or even signing any contracts. Ultimately, you can enjoy the extra recognition you're getting at work right now, knowing you've earned it.
Sagittarius
This new moon should feel like a natural fit for you, Sagittarius, as it lands in your ninth house of higher learning and travel—the house associated with your sign. And with this being a time for setting intentions, you're not afraid to set your sights far and wide, so let yourself dream big.
You might be in the mood to take a spontaneous trip (or start planning one), but you could also feel like expanding your mind, acquiring new knowledge, or dipping into your philosophical side. Overall, this is a time for you to think about how you can expand and level up in your life.
Capricorn
Feeling sensual, Capricorn? With this Leo new moon spotlighting your mysterious eighth house of intimacy and transformation, this is a time for you to focus on what gives you pleasure—and not shy away from it. You tend to be all-work-no-play, Cap, but everyone deserves to make space for pleasure, even you!
This is also a good opportunity for you to reflect on what pleasure really means to you, as well as how it relates to your own vulnerability and intimacy. With Leo's influence, allow yourself to indulge, especially if it involves connection.
Aquarius
How are your relationships going, Aquarius? With this new moon in your opposite sign, Leo, it's highlighting your seventh house of long-term partnerships. As such, your closest relationships might be your main priority right now, whether you're already coupled up or you're nurturing a new connection.
Of course, Mercury retrograde could be stirring up miscommunications (and potentially exes?) so do watch out for that. But ultimately, this Leo energy has you feeling way more romantic than usual.
Pisces
With this Leo new moon landing in your sixth house of self care and routines, Pisces, the things that will feel most fulfilling for you right now are your own energy, downtime, and relaxation. Focusing on yourself doesn't always come easily to you, as you're such a compassionate and empathetic person, but this moon is asking you to do just that.
Leo is a sign that's not afraid to be generous with others, but they know when it's time to pour into themselves. Take a page out of that book under this moon, and allow yourself to be just a bit selfish.
The takeaway
With this empowering Leo new moon bringing a boost of confidence to all of us, a fresh start never seemed so inviting. And if there's anything Leo appreciates, it's the spotlight—so no matter your sign, don't be afraid to let yourself shine.