Your Virgo New Moon Horoscope Just Dropped—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
Virgo season is right around the corner, and the very same day the sun moves from Leo into Virgo, we have a new moon in Virgo along with it. This new moon will be exact on Saturday, August 23 at 2:07 a.m., but depending on where Virgo lands in your chart, we all have something a little different to expect.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
It's time for you to focus on yourself, Aries. With this new moon in Virgo landing in your sixth house of daily routines, health, organization, and self care, take this moment for a summer reset and refine your life. The sixth house is actually the house Virgo is associated with, so you've got the wind at your sails to tap into this energy.
Ultimately, the main focus for you right now is slowing down and tending to yourself. After all, you tend to "go-go-go" until you burn yourself out, so try to avoid burning the candle at both ends right now.
Taurus
Feeling passionate, Taurus? With this Virgo new moon inspiring your fifth house creativity, self expression, and passion, now's a great time to tap into what really lights you up—and start taking steps to go for it. New moons are all about new beginnings after all, and this moon wants you to let your creativity blossom.
This is also romantic energy, so allow your Venus-ruled nature to take the wheel today. Get flirty, express yourself without apology, and if you feel yourself holding back, challenge yourself to own your desires.
Gemini
With this new moon in Virgo landing in your fourth house of home and family, Gemini, that's the focus for you right now. And given that new moons are a time for planting seeds and setting intentions, ask yourself where your home life needs more of your attention right now.
Your foundations might be changing—whether that's preparing for a move, or simply making changes in your home or family life. More responsibility could be coming your way, too, so find ways to make the most of those changes and simplify your routines at home.
Cancer
Time to let yourself be heard, Cancer, as this Virgo new moon moves through your third house of communication and information. But don't forget to listen, too! The conversations you have at this time could very well spark new beginnings for you—so pay attention.
Your words will also carry more weight right now as well, so as you're setting boundaries and asserting your thoughts and opinions, just be mindful of your audience. This new moon calls for you to use your voice—but to use it well—in order to step towards your goals. The intellectual energy of this Virgo moon can help you with that!
Leo
Money on your mind, Leo? With the Virgo new moon influencing your second house of possessions, material security, and money, this is an excellent time to plant some financial seeds. And considering Virgo is a sign that appreciates tangible results, remember to put your money where your mouth is.
You could have financial gains headed your way, but they'll require some responsibility on your part. Virgo is a dutiful sign that understands the value of pragmatism, after all, so make sure you're walking the walk if you really want to make money moves.
Virgo
Happy birthday season, Virgo! With the new moon in your sign, you've got a new chapter starting in your first house of self-image and identity. You're all too familiar with the energy of starting fresh for a new school year—and another thing you're familiar with? Personal growth.
As you reach this checkpoint in your life's journey, it's time to make a deeper commitment to yourself. Make sure your needs are being met, you're staying true to yourself and your vision, and allow yourself to celebrate how far you've come in the past year. Looking at the year ahead, ask yourself what steps you can take to help you achieve your highest goals.
Libra
Your birthday season is up next, Libra, which means this Virgo new moon passes through your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. That said, this could be a more introspective new moon than most for you, but it's also an opportunity for tremendous healing and rebirth.
Right now, you can start reflecting on what you'd like to leave behind before you enter your next calendar year. How has your relationship with yourself changed or evolved in the past year? How have you grown? Use these insights to help you clear a path forward.
Scorpio
Time to put your networking cap on, Scorpio! This Virgo new moon is making moves through your 11th house of larger community and networks, making it an ideal time for you to forge new, meaningful connections with those around you—or even online. The 11th house does have global reach, after all.
And even though you tend to play your cards close to your chest, under this moon, you're being encouraged to allow others to show up for you. Be open to new connections that come your way and allow these people to witness you—they might end up being great sources of support.
Sagittarius
How are things on the job front, Sagittarius? With this organized and analytical new moon in Virgo landing in your 10th house of career—and squaring your natal sun—the pressure is very much on to make moves at work. The good news is, it's your time to shine, and you could be receiving more recognition or responsibility at work now.
Of course, you're more than up for the task, especially with get-it-done Virgo influencing this moon. Just remember to stop and smell the roses; You deserve the recognition, so let yourself enjoy it!
Capricorn
You tend to be a sign that plays by the rules and sticks to the books, Capricorn. But once in a while, something like a new moon in Virgo landing in your ninth house of travel and expansion, pushes you to stretch your limits. Such is the case with this new moon!
You could feel inspired to start out on a new path that leads to travel, but it could also be a new venture, way of thinking, class or course—really anything that allows you to expand your mind or your physical boundaries. Whatever you're feeling called to explore right now, trust that you're meant to explore it.
Aquarius
This could be a particularly vulnerable new moon for you, Aquarius, as it landing in your eighth house of vulnerability, intimacy, and transformation. This is also the house that deals with deep bonding and shared resources, so you might find intimate connections take up more of your mental space right now.
In any case, trust that when you open up in your closest relationships—and when you open up to yourself—you're able to live with more alignment and connect with others more authentically. Yes, it can be scary, but this new moon is supporting you to do just that.
Pisces
With the new moon in your opposite sign, Pisces, that means it's influencing your seventh house of longterm partnership and commitment. So whether you're single or or coupled up, your love life is getting a revamp right now. New relationships could pop up, but existing relationships could also undergo some maintenence.
In any case, try to be realistic and look at things rationally. You tend to be a bit of a romantic, but Virgo's energy during this moon reminds you to stay grounded, practical, and discerning.
The takeaway
With the organized and analytical energy of this Virgo new moon, we can all gear up for those back-to-school vibes—and the autumn season to come. If there's anything Virgo appreciates, it's practicality, so no matter your sign, stay focused on what's right in front of you.