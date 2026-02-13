Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The New Moon In Aquarius
With the new moon each month, a fresh lunar cycle begins, offering us a clean slate and an opportunity to set intentions. And this time around, February's new moon is in the sign of innovative Aquarius—and it's also a solar eclipse.
The new moon will arrive on Tuesday, February 17, at 7:01 a.m. EST, but depending on where Aquarius lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
Hope you're ready to put your networking hat on, Aries, as this inspiring new moon makes its way through your 11th house of larger communities, networks, and humanitarianism. In fact, it's the very house associated with Aquarius to begin with, so it's like you're getting a double dose of the water bearer's energy.
Under this new moon solar eclipse, consider new ways in which you can show up for community, or even lean on them for support. You could make unexpected connections or even find yourself in a new, fringe group. Don't be afraid to let your freak flag fly! You'll be magnetic when networking right now.
Taurus
How are things on the job front, Taurus? You'll be happy to know you're poised to make moves at work under this new moon eclipse, as it lands in your 10th house of career and public image. Whether you're gunning for a promotion, a raise, or a completely new job pivot altogether, nothing is off the table right now.
And remember, eclipses can bring unexpected surprises and twists of fate. New ideas and progressive thinking could open up opportunities you weren't aware of, so be ready to share your most out-there ideas when you can. In any case, don't do anything roo rash, but people will want to hear what you have to say professionally right now.
Gemini
Ready to set sail, Gemini? With the Aquarius new moon in your ninth house of higher learning and travel, you could feel a real urge to broaden your horizons right now. Of course, that could literally be traveling somewhere new, but broadening your horizons might also include broadening your mind.
The ninth house is associated with philosophy, wisdom, and growth, after all. So, even if you're not jet-setting off to some exotic locale, nothing's stopping you from diving into research, taking a new workshop or class, or learning a new skill. And of course, with the eclipse at play, don't be surprised if something radical happens that completely shifts your perspective.
Cancer
Feeling vulnerable, Cancer? As this new moon lands in your eighth house of transformation and rebirth, this could be a particularly potent time for new beginnings—and deeper intimacy. Your call to action now is to go deep, not just with yourself, but with those closest to you.
You're a sign that prioritizes emotional safety and security, so putting yourself out there emotionally can definitely feel scary. But the Aquarian influence of this new moon is encouraging you to try something different and break new ground. When you do, you might just find you create more openness and possibility within your relationships—and your connection to yourself.
Leo
With the new moon in your opposite sign of Aquarius, Leo, that means it highlights your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitments. That said, there's definitely an emphasis your closest relationships right now, whether that's in your love life, or even your work life.
And with the influence of the solar eclipse on this moon, you're being encouraged to look at—or approach—these relationships in a new or otherwise innovative way. If you're single, you could meet someone new under this moon, and if you're already partnered up, this is an excellent time to reignite the spark or change patterns that haven't been working.
Virgo
We've got good news for you, Virgo: This new moon in Aquarius is making its way through your sixth house of self-care, service, and —which happens to be the very house associated with your sign. That said, you'll feel right at home under this moon, and it's giving you a great opportunity to do what you do best: take care of yourself and refine your routines.
And considering the solar eclipse coming along with this moon, you're being asked to slow down and take it slow. If there are areas of your life you've been neglecting, this new moon is an excellent chance to get back in touch with those parts of yourself. And keeping Aquarian ideals of innovation and advancement in mind; How might you infuse your daily habits with a more progressive approach?
Libra
Feeling passionate, Libra? With the new moon in Aquarius highlighting your fifth house of expression, fertility, and creativity, you might feel especially energized and enthusiastic right now. The fifth house also rules passion and flirtation—so keep your eyes on the dating prize.
If you're already partnered up, of course, this is a great time for you to bring some more excitement to your love life by trying something new. If you're single, you might find yourself attracted to more quirky, eccentric types, thanks to Aquarius' influence. In any case, the call to action is simply to do what makes you feel good under this moon, whether that's a creative project, going out on the town, or staying in with your lover.
Scorpio
If your home life has needed a refresh, Scorpio, you'll be happy to know this new moon might be just the energy you've been waiting for. As it moves into your fourth house of family, home, and roots, you've got Aquarian winds at your sail, ushering in some much-needed change.
This could look like refreshing your literal space, whether by reorganizing, redecorating, or even moving house altogether. Just remember to expect the unexpected, as the solar eclipse at play could bring surprises or twists of fate at home. The fourth house also deals with family dynamics, so if anything in the home needs to be addressed, now's the time to do it (roommates included!).
Sagittarius
Feeling social, Sagittarius? With the new moon focusing on your third house of communication and information, you could feel like you have a lot of mental tabs open at this time. Not only that, but the solar eclipse could bring moments of insight or surprising realizations.
With the moon in your third house, your voice bears extra weight right now, so use it wisely—and keep in mind that Aquarius is all about innovation, progress, and humanity. With the moon here, you're encouraged to think about your larger place in the world and speak on it. Let your words be a conduit for the world you dream of seeing, and share your vision for the future with those around you.
Capricorn
It's time for you to make some money moves, Capricorn! With this Aquarius new moon making its way through your second house of money, possessions, and material security, you have a prime opportunity to earn more money, get a raise, or even make a great investment. Music to your ears, right?
Just remember, the solar eclipse along with this moon could bring unexpected surprises or fated events. Take things slow and know that it's OK to be in the early stages of planning, rather than jumping in head-first. At the end of the day, Aquarius is a sign that values humanitarian and collective efforts, so what benefits you ought to benefit all. The goals that serve more than just yourself will come to you easier now.
Aquarius
Happy birthday season, Aquarius! This is your new moon, landing in your first house of self-identity, so it's your time to shine! Naturally, this time of year always feels like a big reset for you, between your birthday season, the new calendar year, and even the Lunar New Year.
That said, you're entering a new chapter right now, so embrace it. Do the thing you keep meaning to do but keep putting off. Dare to put yourself out there if you've been afraid to be seen. Trust that you've got the wind at your sails right now—and of course, use the energy of the solar eclipse for even deeper reflection.
Pisces
This could feel like a heavier new moon than most for you, Pisces, as it lands in your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. While new moons are typically about beginnings and fresh starts, you might feel more sentimental, insecure, or generally dark this time around, especially with the eclipse bringing profound realizations and even surprises.
This moon is encouraging you to uncover your fears and insecurities so you can move forward. After all, your birthday season is right around the corner, so you can start preparing for your next chapter now. By tending to your inner child and confronting (perhaps even extending compassion to...) your shadow, you'll be better equipped to enter the next year of your life.
The takeaway
Aquarius is the eccentric water bearing inventor of the zodiac, and under this new moon solar eclipse, we'll all be feeling more innovative and humanitarian. By the Aquarius full moon six months from now, we might just find that collectivism is what we needed all along.