If you're already partnered up, of course, this is a great time for you to bring some more excitement to your love life by trying something new. If you're single, you might find yourself attracted to more quirky, eccentric types, thanks to Aquarius' influence. In any case, the call to action is simply to do what makes you feel good under this moon, whether that's a creative project, going out on the town, or staying in with your lover.