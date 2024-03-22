Advertisement
Ready For The Full Moon In Libra? Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
March's full moon is right around the corner, and having just entered Aries season, this full moon will be in Aries' opposite sign, Libra. And even though we celebrated New Year's a few months back, the astrological new year is technically the spring equinox, making this the first full moon of the astrological year.
This full moon—which also happens to be a partial lunar eclipse—is set to peak on Monday, March 25, at 3:00 a.m. EDT, but depending on your sign, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
How are your relationships doing, Aries? With this full moon in your seventh house of partnerships, astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, says your closest relationships are in the spotlight.
She suggests asking yourself whether any of your personal connections need a revamp so you can recenter yourself and your needs—or which relationships aren't serving you anymore in general. "This is a time where you might see people leave your life suddenly, but you may also see people come back to revisit an old timeline as well. If it happens, rest assured it's aligned and part of your destiny and may be for an incomplete lesson," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Taurus
It's time to zero-in on your self-care, Taurus, as this moon lights up your sixth house of routines, health, and service. According to Quinn, this full moon lunar eclipse is going to "show you where you have been neglecting yourself—and you won't be able to get away with it any longer."
As Quinn explains, prioritizing yourself is the focus right now, including letting go of what isn't working for you. "And Taurus know how to indulge, so lean into that when it comes to self care," Quinn says, adding that as we enter eclipse season, being consistent with your regimens is especially important now.
Gemini
Feeling passionate, Gemini? With the full moon landing in your fifth house of creativity and expression, Quinn notes this lunar eclipse is aligning with your destiny in a powerful way. "And that includes using their voice and creative expression to get in touch with who they really are," she explains.
Right now, the most authentic version of yourself is trying to come forward, so give yourself that room to evolve. "You may find an impatience with things that don't serve your highest good right now—and it's all part of the higher plan, so go with it," Quinn adds.
Cancer
If there's been trouble on the home front, Cancer, now's the time to address it. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, this full moon is lighting up your fourth house of home and family, and being the homebody you are, your home is meant to be your sanctuary and a place of rest and healing. It's also where you nurture your loved ones.
So under these moon beams, Quinn says, "A change in stability with your home is very unnerving for a Cancer, but lean on your internal place of solace and trust the process—know it's meant to get you where you're supposed to be going."
Leo
You're not one to shy away from the spotlight, Leo, and under these moon beams, it's your third house of communication that's taking center stage. And as Quinn explains, "Sometimes that courageous heart of yours can be misunderstood—but right now is the time for you to set the record straight and let people know what you need to say."
Your words have power right now, so use them wisely, Quinn advises. If you've been holding out for a push in the right direction, it might be that you need to speak up in order to set your path or next chapter in motion, she adds.
Virgo
How's your spending lately, Virgo? According to Quinn, this full moon lunar eclipse is landing in your second house of possessions and material security, forcing you to look more closely at your budget. But have no fear—this energy is pushing you in the right direction.
Whether you're looking for a raise at work, a new allocation of funds, or a budget revamp, Quinn tells mindbodygreen this full moon and lunar eclipse is "getting you right with your money and your self worth." It may mean taking a look at where you're overspending, she adds, but it may also mean a change in your spending habits. "It's all to set you up for success," she says.
Libra
This is your full moon, Libra, and it's landing in your first house of self and identity. So don't be surprised if you feel like you're turning a new leaf! As Quinn explains, now's the time for you to reflect back on how far you've come, and say goodbye to anyone or anything that is not serving you anymore.
Whether you're expanding your perspective or plugging away at a big dream, Quinn tells mindbodygreen that that's what you're meant to be focusing on right now. "Reassess your purpose and how it is that you're going about it—and let the universe bless you with unexpected surprises," she adds.
Scorpio
This could be an intense full moon for you, Scorpio, as it shines a light on your 12th house of endings and the subconscious. As Quinn notes, "You know better than anyone that facing your fears and shadow work lead to profound levels of information transformation and change—so put that mindset to work here."
After all, full moons are about release, and this one is amped up with the lunar eclipse portal. So, Quinn adds, "That's here to amplify everything that you are ready to shed, which means making more space for new to come into your life. It's a makeover in the making."
Sagittarius
It's time to connect with your larger community in a new way, Sagittarius, as this full moon lunar eclipse lights up your 11th house of larger community and networks. "Spring is here and with it are social engagements, which you love—stepping into your community and sparking inspiration and change," Quinn notes.
If there are changes you're hoping to see in your community, trust that they're happening and a path has been made for you to take part, she adds. "That might mean letting go of some aspects or beliefs you held close to your heart about your community, but it also will reveal which aspects of your community are important to focus on right now."
Capricorn
This full moon is spotlighting your professional path and worldly influence, Capricorn, landing in your 10th house of public image and career. And according to Quinn, that means you might feel the urge to change something about your career path, or even reassess your identity and purpose.
"This may be a big time of massive shift and upheaval when it comes to your work or your work life," she says, "But know that it's for the best if you've been having an itch to leave your job or take on a passion project." Ultimately, this energy asking you to get real about your vision.
Aquarius
Dreaming big, Aquarius? Consider this full moon your permission slip to dream bigger, as it lands in your ninth house of expansion, travel, and higher learning. According to Quinn, you might be thinking about a big move, traveling somewhere new, or even taking on a new skill.
"This lunar eclipse is asking you to put your larger vision into action, and it's helping you make changes in order to make it happen," Quinn says, adding, "No sight is too large for you, let it be big. You may have to let go of some smaller things in order to make room for the whole the bigger picture."
Pisces
If you're feeling like you're transforming from the inside out, Pisces, you can thank the full moon for that. According to Quinn, it's lighting up your mysterious eighth house of death-and-rebirth, sex, and power. As she explains, "You are seeing a massive internal transformation at this time. This is a new chapter for you coming right after your solar return you are setting onto a new quest."
To take advantage of this momentum, it's important that you get clear on who's truly with you; who you can trust to share this vision with. And not only that, Quinn adds, but take charge of any internal doubts that might arise, as you'll need to address them in order to make those necessary changes.
The takeaway
The Libra full moon each year serves as an annual reality check for our relationships, as well as the balance in our lives in general. So with your favorite full moon ritual on deck and a touch of Libra's diplomatic flair, we can all cruise into spring with more harmony.
